New Gen Hero Splendor XTEC 2.0 Launch Price Rs 83k – Mileage 73 Kmpl

Hero MotoCorp Unveils the Next-Generation Splendor+ XTEC 2.0 – New Model Celebrates 30 Years with Advanced Features and Premium Design

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has officially launched the Splendor+ XTEC 2.0, the latest iteration of its iconic Splendor motorcycle. This launch marks the 30th anniversary of the Splendor, the world’s highest-selling motorcycle, and introduces several cutting-edge features to the beloved model.

New Gen Hero Splendor XTEC 2.0

The Splendor+ XTEC 2.0 retains its classic design while incorporating modern enhancements that cater to today’s tech-savvy riders. The new model features LED headlights with High Intensity Position Lamp (HIPL) technology and a unique H-shaped signature tail lamp that ensures a distinctive look on the road. These updates, combined with a remarkable fuel efficiency of 73 kmpl, position the Splendor+ XTEC 2.0 as a leading choice for both urban and rural riders.

Key technological advancements in the Splendor+ XTEC 2.0 include a fully digital speedometer with an Eco-indicator for improved fuel management, Real Time Mileage Indicator (RTMI), and Bluetooth connectivity for call and SMS alerts. For enhanced safety, the motorcycle is equipped with hazard lights and a side-stand engine cutoff.

Additionally, the model features a longer seat for increased comfort, a larger glove box with a hinge-type design, and a USB charger for added convenience. The Splendor+ XTEC 2.0 is available across Hero MotoCorp dealerships at an attractive price of Rs. 82,911 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer – India BU, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Splendor is an iconic brand with an unmatched leadership spanning 30 years. The motorcycle has won millions of hearts and continues to encourage India’s growth by empowering people through accessible mobility. Splendor’s enduring success is a testament to Hero MotoCorp’s continuous innovation, brand trust and product reliability. A perfect blend of iconic design, latest technology, and practicality, the Splendor is an emotion, a symbol of progress, and the unwavering aspirations of 40 million happy customers.”

Engine and Performance

The Splendor+ XTEC 2.0 is powered by a 100cc engine that delivers 7.9 BHP at 8000 rpm and a maximum torque of 8.05 Nm at 6000 rpm. Enhanced by the i3s (Idle Stop Start System), this engine provides best-in-class fuel economy. The bike’s higher fuel efficiency, coupled with a low maintenance cost and an extended service interval of 6000 km, significantly reduces the running costs for owners.

Convenience and Connectivity

Designed with rider utility in mind, the Splendor+ XTEC 2.0 includes a fully digital instrument cluster featuring an eco-indicator, RTMI, service reminder, and a side stand indicator. The inclusion of Bluetooth connectivity enables riders to receive calls, SMS, and battery alerts directly on the motorcycle’s display.

Safety and Styling

Safety features are abundant in the Splendor+ XTEC 2.0, with hazard light winkers, a dedicated hazard switch, side-stand engine cutoff, and a bank angle sensor. Tubeless tyres enhance safety by preventing instant deflation in case of punctures. The bike’s lighting system has been upgraded to improve nighttime visibility with a brighter and more consistent light output.

The Splendor+ XTEC 2.0 is available in three eye-catching dual-tone colour options: Matte Grey, Gloss Black, and Gloss Red, each contributing to the bike’s premium and stylish appearance. With the Splendor+ XTEC 2.0, Hero MotoCorp continues its tradition of innovation and customer-centric design, offering a motorcycle that blends timeless appeal with modern-day functionalities.