New Gen Honda HR-V Gets Sporty Look With Mugen Accessories

The new generation Honda HR-V (Vezel in Japan) was given a warm welcome upon its global debut earlier this year. Before it could go on sale in various parts of the globe, Mugen Motorsports has announced a long list of aftermarket accessories to spruce up the compact crossover. These add-ons surely make the new HR-V look more attractive.

For the uninitiated, Mugen Motorsports is an aftermarket engine tuner and components manufacturer which develops OEM parts such as body kits and sports exhausts for Honda cars. By the description, it is easy to gauge the whole idea of the accessorized HR-V is to make the car look sportier than its stock variant.

Exterior & Interior enhancements

However, Mugen has tried keeping it simple, hence the exterior styling doesn’t receive any radical updates over its stock version. Although major technical upgrades are not available at the moment, it is known that Mugen is offering grille and headlamp attachments, side and rear lower body extensions, roof-mounted spoiler, tailgate spoiler, side mirror covers and rear bumper decal. One has to shell out a total of 596,200 yen (roughly INR 4.13 lakh) for the entire package.

In addition to these, the company is also providing performance-oriented add-ons such as a new air filter and a custom exhaust system that have been derived from race cars competing in Super Formula and Super GT series.

The sports exhaust setup will set one back by 126,500 yen (equivalent to INR 87,800). The aftermarket firm is also offering a pair of custom 18-inch alloy wheels with a dual-tone finish at 50,600 yen (equivalent to INR 35,120). These sets of alloys are claimed to be lighter than the stock ones.

Additionally, users could also opt for trunk mats and red floors at 14,300 yen (approx. INR 10000) and 37,400 yen (INR 26,000) respectively. Customers can also look to provide a custom paint job to their new HR-V giving the crossover a dual-tone theme.

Other exterior enhancements include new front grille garnishes, spoiler extensions at both ends and side skirt garnishes. That being said, there have been no such revisions on its mechanical or features department.

New HR-V Powertrain Specs

The third-gen HR-V is propelled by Honda’s e:HEV strong hybrid powertrain which features a 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine and two electric motors (one for traction and one acting as a generator) paired to a lithium-ion battery pack. This power plant returns a cumulative output of 129 bhp and 254 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a CVT gearbox as standard.