New Gen Hyundai i20 Active Rendered – Might Not Get Launched

Hyundai might not launch the new gen i20 Active, as it does not make sense anymore

Earlier this month, Hyundai finally launched the much awaited 2020 i20 in India. This happens to be the third generation model of the hot-hatch and is a heavily loaded car (feature-wise).

While Hyundai had stopped the production of the i20 Active (based upon the previous generation model) earlier this year, folks at SRK Designs have envisaged how an Active version of the 2020 i20 could look like.

Earlier too, the i20 Active wasn’t a very different car from the standard i20. It was basically the same i20 but with some distinctive design elements which helped the car to get more of a cross-over look. Hyundai had kept the mechanical changes to a bare minimum, and we believe, if Hyundai does plan on reintroducing the Active badge, it will again try to keep most of the mechanical components same.

Render

In the render, the profile of the i20 Active has remained identical to that of the standard i20. However, certain design elements have been modified or edited to make the car look more cross-over like. At the front, the grille and bumper, both have been modified in design.

Fog lamp housing too has been redesigned and the car overall looks a lot more rugged from the front. Side skirts too have been modified and additional cladding has been installed on the wheel arches, all of which help to justify the ‘Active’ tag. New dual-tone alloys have been introduced which compliment the overall look of the car.

2020 i20

Talking about the 2020 i20, it clearly was one of the most awaited launch of the second half of 2020. However, it remains to be seen if the excitement around the car will sustain considering the pricing strategy which has been employed by Hyundai.

The hot hatch is currently available in multiple trims (4) along with numerous powertrain options. In terms of features, it leaves most of its competitors considerably behind. Some of the feature-related highlights of the 2020 i20 include a 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment unit, sunroof, connected car features, Bose surround sound system and much more.

Potential Pricing

While the standard 2020 i20 is highly feature packed, it isn’t too light on the pocket. Hyundai has positioned the 2020 i20 as a premium hatchback and the pricing reflects the same. If Hyundai ever plans to rejuvenate the i20 Active brand, we believe that for all the enhancements, Hyundai will be charging around INR 50K additional over the cost of the standard i20.

This is where the i20 Active loses. Cause in that segment, unlike earlier, Hyundai now has a proper sub 4 meter UV – Venue. The current i20 itself is priced very close to the Venue and if there is an i20 Active, it will be priced even higher than the Venue.