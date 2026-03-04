New-Gen Hyundai i20 Interior Spied – Shows Curved Screen, Refreshed Dash

Along with new tech features, new-gen Hyundai i20 is also expected to get a hybrid powertrain and ADAS upgrade

Hyundai is working on the new-gen i20, which is expected to be launched later this year. Test mules have been spotted in India and overseas as well. Latest spy shots are from Scandinavia, where the test mule is undergoing low-temperature testing in snowy conditions. Let’s check out the details.

New-Gen Hyundai i20 interior – What’s new?

One of the key changes is a curved dual screen setup and it could house 12.3-inch infotainment and instrument displays. In its current form, the i20 in India has a 10.25-inch touchscreen with the top variants and an 8-inch touchscreen with the mid-spec variants. The steering wheel has also changed and it could be the one with the 4 dots in the centre, representing the letter ‘H’ in Morse code.

The dashboard appears to have been refreshed as well, although finer details are not evident. New-gen i20 could get a fresh interior theme and updated upholstery. These changes, especially the new screens and steering wheel, are similar to the updates introduced recently with the new Venue. The upcoming Verna facelift will also get a similar set of cockpit updates, as seen on a recent test vehicle.

These updates ensure a more premium and clutter-free cabin experience, something that users have already experienced with the new Venue. Safety could be enhanced for the new-gen i20 with features such as a 360° surround view camera. The hatch could also get a Level 2 ADAS package, something similar to the new Venue.

With the existing i20, Hyundai already offers a robust safety package. Key features include 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist control (HAC), vehicle stability management (VSM), rear parking sensors, rear camera with dynamic guidelines, dashcam and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Exterior refresh

As compared to the current model, the new-gen Hyundai i20 is expected to have a more angular, boxy and crossover-inspired aesthetic. The exterior changes will align with Hyundai’s latest design philosophy. For a more striking presence, the new i20 could get a full-width LED bar at the front. The latest spy shots also give hints of sharper headlamps and top-mounted LED DRLs.

While the current model has a large, cascading grille design, the new-gen i20 seems to be using a rectangular unit with slatted elements. The air dam also seems to have been updated. Side profile could be updated with a fresh set of alloy wheels. It also appears that the rear quarter window has been heavily redesigned. At the rear, the new-gen i20 could get new tail lamps in a connected format. A more muscular bumper could be used as well.

Hybrid powertrain

Across international markets, the new-gen Hyundai i20 could get a hybrid powertrain. In India, the new-gen i20 is likely to continue with the existing 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 83 PS with the 5-speed manual and 88 PS with the iVT transmission. Torque output is 114.7 Nm. The i20 N Line variant utilizes a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that generates 120 PS and 172 Nm of torque. It is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT transmission.

