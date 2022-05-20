New Gen Hyundai Tucson For India Revealed – Launch Post June

All new gen Hyundai Tucson SUV for India has been officially revealed – Launch is confirmed to take place in the 2nd half of calendar year 2022

The current gen Hyundai Tucson in India has been pulling in dismal sales over the past few months. This is because many are waiting for the launch of new gen Tucson. There is good news for those who have been waiting. Today, Hyundai India has officially revealed the India-spec Tucson SUV. And have also stated that launch will take place very soon.

In India, the premium SUV segment has been seeing some added activity with the new Citroen C5 Aircross, an updated Jeep Compass and recently introduced VW Tiguan in the same space. Tucson 4th gen will make the space even more exciting upon launch. Tucson is the best-selling Hyundai SUV in the world. More than 70 lakh units of Tucson has been sold worldwide till date.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “As India’s No. 1 SUV brand of CY2020 and CY2021, Hyundai is geared up to induce customer delight and excitement with the introduction of our global best-seller all-new TUCSON. Hyundai has been the pioneer of many technological firsts and all-new TUCSON is set to thrill SUV buyers with Intelligent Technology, Futuristic Design, Unmatched Safety and Smart Innovations. TUCSON has captivated the hearts and minds of customers across the world with over 7 million units sold globally since its launch in 2004. With a bold and dynamic appeal and advanced features, all-new TUCSON will captivate the aspirations of customers in India.”

New Gen Hyundai Tucson For India

2022 Hyundai Tucson sports a parametric front grille, integrated LED DRLs with turn indicators, headlamp mounted on the bumper and parking lights at the rear with fog lamps. Sharp lines along its sides, squared wheel arches, a faux diffuser and bash plate and black plastic cladding completed its exterior looks. The next gen Hyundai Tucson rides on sporty machine cut alloy wheels.

The interiors of Hyundai Tucson will also sport some major changes over its outgoing counterpart. As is seen on the global spec model, it receives a butterfly style steering wheel, a 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system with BlueLink connected car tech and smartphone connectivity that includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with a fully digital instrument cluster.

It also sports a touchscreen for HVAC controls, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charger and air purifier. Safety features include 6 airbags, traction control, an electric tailgate and ABS and EBD. ADAS features are likely to be on offer too. It will also sport collision avoidance control, blind spot collision assist, lane following assist and rear cross traffic collision assist along with front and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain Options

No details of engine options for the next gen Hyundai Tucson in India have been detailed as on date. However, the global spec model gets three engine options. These include a 2.0 liter petrol engine that offers 156 hp power and 192 Nm torque. It is also powered by a 1.6 liter turbo petrol engine making 180 hp power and 265 Nm torque along with a 2.0 liter diesel motor that is capable of 186 hp power and 417 Nm torque.

Which of these engines will make their way onto the India spec Hyundai Tucson is yet to be ascertained. However, considering the growing impetus to electric powertrains, it will not be a surprise if the company also offers the new-gen Hyundai Tucson with a hybrid/plug-in hybrid option as well.

Next gen Hyundai Tucson SUV was unveiled globally in September 2020. India launch was expected in 2021, but due to Covid-19, it has been delayed. Prices of the new Tucson will also see some upward revision as compared to its current counterpart which is priced from Rs 22.69-27.47 lakh, ex-sh.