New-gen Hyundai Tucson Rendered – Boxier Design, New LED Signature

While global launch of the new-gen Tucson is expected later this year, India could get it in 2027

Currently in its 4th generation (NX4), Tucson is one of Hyundai’s most important global SUVs. The new-gen model (NX5) is being readied, which is expected to get comprehensive updates across both form and function. Based on test mule sightings, some interesting digital renders of the new-gen Tucson have been shared online. Let’s check out the details.

New-gen Tucson – Design and features

As is evident in the render images, the 5th-gen Tucson has undergone a major exterior transformation. One can notice flatter panels all across, which significantly reduce the clutter seen with the current model. While the existing version packs in a lot of character with its distinctive bends and grooves, the new-gen Tucson has opted for refined aesthetics and sophistication.

This design transformation seems to align well with the shift in powertrain choices, as the SUV will be available only in electrified formats going forward. Focusing on the silhouette, one can see similarities with the overall design of the test mules spotted in recent times. Key features of the digitally rendered new-gen Tucson include distinctive lighting elements.

New Tucson has vertically-stacked LED DRLs, compact mid-mounted headlamps and a prominent bumper. The bonnet has a largely flat design and carries the Hyundai logo. Side profile has squared wheel arches, large size alloy wheels, flush door handles, body cladding and new dual-tone ORVMs with integrated turn signals.

Design of the alloy wheels is the same as seen with one of the test mules spotted earlier. While this render shows the SUV with a gently curved roofline, the test mule was seen with a largely flat roof. At the rear, the new-gen Tucson has a raked windshield, a roof-mounted spoiler and pixel-style lighting elements. A distinctive, layered design has been used for the rear bumper.

Interior updates, powertrain options

Inside, the new-gen Hyundai Tucson is expected to get a number of new tech features. One of these could be a centrally mounted Pleos screen, which Hyundai had unveiled in April 2025. With the Pleos, various systems such as the infotainment, vehicle controls and software ecosystem are combined in a large, central screen.

This approach can also be seen with Tesla cars. In some of the upcoming Hyundai models, the Pleos could entirely replace the traditional instrument cluster. For such cars, the overall package could combine the Pleos with a head-up display (HUD). Something similar is expected with the new-gen Tucson, although not officially confirmed. This setup can offer multiple benefits such as cleaner, minimalist interiors and lower hardware complexity.

Other features expected with the new Tucson include heated and ventilated seats, new door trims and electrically operated Boss Mode. The gear selector could be moved to the steering column, freeing up space in the centre console. New-gen Tucson is expected to carry forward the existing hybrid and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain options. However, the diesel option is likely to be axed.

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