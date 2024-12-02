New Gen Hyundai Venue Render Based On Leaked Spy Shots – 6 Colours

With the launch of Next Gen Hyundai Venue, the competition against Nexon, Brezza, Sonet, XUV3XO and others will intensify

The sub 4m SUV segment has emerged as one of the most important segments in Indian automotive industry. Ever since the inception of this segment, there have been a few stalwarts in this field like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza (then Vitara Brezza), Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV3XO (then XUV300), Kia Sonet and others.

Next Gen Hyundai Venue Render

Being one of the stalwarts of this segment, Hyundai Venue is still in its 1st Generation facelifted avatar. While rivals have gotten more competitive, Hyundai Venue will spawn a 2nd Generation version as spy shots have emerged from South Korea. Based on that, we have a render of what it could look like in the future, with a few design inspirations from Hyundai’s Ioniq lineup.

Since their launch, Nexon had two major updates, XUV300 and Vitara Brezza completely shed their former identities and evolved to XUV3XO and Brezza. Sonet recently got a major update and so did Magnite. Hyundai Venue, however, got one major update, but it still feels slightly outdated in this comparison.

While Hyundai Venue is ahead of Sonet and XUV3XO in terms of sales, rivals like Brezza and Nexon are way ahead. A new generation or even a 2nd facelift for Venue could spruce things up. Our render of Next Gen Hyundai Venue, penned by Pratyush Rout, incorporates a new design that brings modernity and newness into Venue’s appeal with a few elements from Hyundai’s Ioniq range.

For starters, there is a new fascia with our render, but it still adheres to Venue’s distinct identity. The parametric grill is smaller, making way for a faux grill above it, finished in gloss black. This is where the Hyundai logo resides, flanked by pixel-like triple LED DRL units that also double as turn indicators.

Headlights are still below DRLs, but this time, they are vertically arranged triple-slat LED projector units. Below the main parametric grill, we now have a bull-bar effect accentuated by silver trim in our render. Faux skid plate finished in silver can also be seen at the bottom of front bumper. Our render has rear disc brakes too, something that Venue currently lacks in non N Line versions.

Another major element in this render is the new aerodynamic wheel design. Muscular bonnet creases, blackened A and B pillars, silver roof rails and chunky C Pillars are carried over. Side profile remains similar to current model in this render. The 1.2L NA Petrol, 1.0L Turbo Petrol and 1.5L Turbo Diesel engines are likely to remain identical to current model too.

All-new Interiors

Where we expect major changes with Next Gen Hyundai Venue is in interiors. The overall layout is kind-of old now, as rivals have been offering more modern-looking interiors. Like Sonet, new Venue might incorporate larger 10.2-inch screens for infotainment and instrumentation, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, premium audio system, among others.