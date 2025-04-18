New-gen Jeep Compass EV Spied Testing – Launch Soon

All-new Jeep Compass will be underpinned by the STLA Medium architecture, a significant upgrade from the existing FCA-era platform

Spotted multiple times in recent weeks, next-gen Jeep Compass is scheduled to debut in Europe very soon. Ahead of that, the new-gen Compass EV model has been spotted again on-road tests. It features a stronger silhouette with a boxier appeal that lends it a more muscular look than the current model. Let’s take a closer look.

New-Gen Jeep Compass EV – Styling and features

New, 3rd-generation Jeep Compass has slightly more rugged aesthetics in comparison to the outgoing model. This is made possible with design tweaks such as a more pronounced boxy silhouette and shorter overhangs. New Compass is expected to use a refreshed seven-slot grille. Teaser images posted earlier revealed new lighting elements placed on the top.

Other key features include boxy headlamps and cooling intakes on the bumper with active flaps. Side profile is distinguishable with its new alloy wheels and a straight beltline. The roof seems flatter in comparison to the slightly tapering shape seen in the current Jeep Compass. Features that remain unchanged include the squared wheel arches, conventional door handles and smooth-edged ORVMs.

With the new STLA Medium Platform, new-gen Jeep Compass can accommodate an entirely new set of features. A fresh new look is expected for the centre console, dashboard and door trims. Seats are expected to get new upholstery with contrast stitching. Cabin experience could be enhanced with a more immersive ambient lighting setup.

Updates are also expected across the ADAS setup and connectivity suite. It remains to be seen if the new Compass will be getting larger screens for the infotainment and digital cluster. Features such as ventilated seats, wireless charging and voice commands will be carried over from the current model.

New Jeep Compass – Powertrain options

This specific test vehicle does not have an exhaust pipe, indicating a fully electric powertrain. New Compass will have powertrain options of mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) as well. This is possible because the STLA Medium architecture can support a wide variety of powertrain options.

Other cars manufactured by Stellantis such as the Peugeot 3008 and 5008, Opel Grandland and the DS 8 use the same platform. The STLA platform is also expected to be used for newer versions of Citroen C5 Aircross and DS 7. STLA Medium platform will serve as a bridge, supporting both the current ICE-dominated landscape and the envisioned electrified future.

Official performance details for new-gen Jeep Compass EV are not available. One can probably get a basic estimate by looking at the specifications of Peugeot e-3008. Two battery pack options are available – 73 kWh and 97 kWh. Both of these seem relevant for the new-gen Jeep Compass. With a dual-motor setup, the output is 325 PS. Top variants of new Jeep Compass will be available with all-wheel drive as standard.

Jeep will commence production of the new Compass later this year at Stellantis’ plant in Melfi, Italy. The SUV will be launched soon after in Europe. There is uncertainty about the launch of new-gen Jeep Compass in North America due to the ongoing geopolitical situation. In India, Jeep Compass will continue in its current form for at least a couple of years.

