New Gen Kia Seltos Interiors Spied – Front and Rear Seating

Seltos was Kia’s maiden vehicle for the Indian market. This badass SUV has stood the test of time and has emerged as a prominent compact SUV in India. Now, Kia is currently testing a 2nd Generation model which has been spied testing in India and abroad. Latest spy shots show New Gen Kia Seltos interiors. Let’s take a look.

New Gen Kia Seltos Interiors Spied

The testing for new generation version of Kia Seltos is going in full swing. There have been multiple test mule sightings till now both here in India and in the company’s home turf, South Korea. All these spy shots showed exterior design of upcoming Seltos, hinting us what to expect from this compact SUV.

Recent spy shots show interiors of New Gen Kia Seltos have been spied from South Korea, giving us a glimpse of what to expect from this upcoming SUV. Not much can be seen as there is camouflaging on this particular test mule. We can see a new design for front seats, which has been executed in a dual tone Silver and Grey theme.

These seats have sophisticated-looking headrests with an airplane-style plastic seat-back. Speaking of, we also get airplane-style seat-back pockets and a USB port, which is very interesting. What’s even more interesting is that seat upholstery gets an Orange highlight colour which livens the interior quite a bit.

All New Interiors!

There’s a QR code on rear seat upholstery which could mean Kia is using recycled materials and this QR code will open a webpage to explain how eco-friendly this interior is. We can also see a front centre armrest with a storage cubby behind it for rear passengers. Rear occupants get three adjustable headrests and a centre armrest.

Where features are concerned, New Gen Kia Seltos compact SUV is expected to get the same 30-inch Trinity Display with dual 12.3-inch displays for infotainment and instrumentation along with a centre 5-inch touchscreen for climate control. We expect a panoramic sunroof, front and rear ventilated seats, powered front seats, dual-zone climate control, Level-2 ADAS, Kia Connect 2.0 and more.

Exterior design is now much boxier and gets a butch appeal. We can see revised fascia, new side profile and silhouette along with a new rear. Lighting elements are completely different on this new model. Under the bonnet, New Gen Kia Seltos is expected to debut a new Hybrid powertrain alongside the trio of 1.5L engines already on offer (NA Petrol, Turbo Petrol and Turbo Diesel).

1 of 5

Source