New-Gen Kia Seltos Possibly Leaked in Hyundai’s Design Studio Video

In a surprising twist, the new-generation Kia Seltos may have just made an unintentional appearance—not through spy shots this time, but in a recently uploaded video from Hyundai Motor’s official YouTube channel. The behind-the-scenes footage offers a glimpse into Hyundai’s global design studio, where everything is strategically blurred—except for one clearly visible SUV in the background. And from what we can see, the silhouette and design cues unmistakably resemble the next-gen Kia Seltos.

Design Leaks: A Closer Look

While Hyundai’s video titled “Great Expectations – Cars” focused on showcasing the brand’s design and innovation ethos, a partially visible SUV in the background appears to closely match earlier spy shots of the upcoming Kia Seltos seen in Europe, especially Denmark. You can see the car, which is presumably the new Seltos in the Hyundai video below at the 50 second mark.

Design cues such as the new LED lighting elements, a sharper front grille and an upright stance align well with the updates expected under Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design language. The Seltos test mules spotted earlier had also hinted at a connected LED tail-lamp setup, a more squared-off profile, and Telluride-inspired front-end styling. The presence of sporty dual-tone alloys and triangular LED elements further reinforces the connection.

Feature-Rich Cabin & Powertrain Details

The leaked image indirectly confirms the upcoming Seltos will continue evolving into a more premium product. Spy shots from past tests had shown ergonomic new seats with orange accents, integrated USB ports in the backrests, and a more tech-loaded dashboard. The possibility of the 30-inch Trinity display, powered by Kia Connect 2.0 – being borrowed from Kia Syros also remains high.

Under the hood, the new-gen Kia Seltos is expected to retain its current lineup of 1.5L petrol, turbo petrol, and diesel engines. However, a strong hybrid variant based on a 1.6L petrol with rear-mounted electric motor is likely to debut globally and could eventually make its way to India.

India Launch Timeline

The next-gen Kia Seltos is expected to make its global debut later this year, followed by its launch in India sometime early next year. It will continue to rival Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Tata Curvv, and others in the fiercely competitive compact SUV segment.

While it’s unclear if the Seltos’ appearance in Hyundai’s video was intentional or a genuine oversight, it has certainly ignited excitement. A formal unveil seems closer than expected. Stay tuned.