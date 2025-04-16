New-Gen Kia Seltos Spied Testing In Denmark Ahead Of Launch

Based on Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design language, new-gen Kia Seltos will feature an exciting mix of bold aesthetics and sophisticated styling

New-gen Kia Seltos facelift has been spotted on road tests multiple times in recent weeks. Latest spy shots are from Denmark, where the SUV can be seen with German registration plates. Considering the increase in test mule sighting frequency, one can conclude that the festive season might prove to be the right time for an India launch. Let’s take a closer look.

New Seltos – Exterior updates

With heavy camouflage, it is challenging to get a good view of the front fascia. However, based on earlier spy shots, it is expected that new Seltos will be getting changes across the lighting setup, DRLs, front grille and bumper. These updates could be inspired by Kia Telluride mid-size crossover SUV. Some features could also be borrowed from Kia EV5, as evident with the triangular-shaped elements used in the refreshed tail lamps.

Side profile looks sportier with the new alloy wheels and refreshed wheel arches. Apart from these, there aren’t any major changes. New Seltos is expected to continue with the existing conventional door handles, roof rails and ORVMs with integrated turn signals. At the rear, some tweaks are possible in the bumper section. Connected tail lamps with a full-width LED strip is likely.

Premium interiors

Spy shots from an earlier test vehicle had revealed more ergonomic seats in dual-tone format. The seats have orange inserts for a sportier look and feel. Headrests have also been updated, focused on comfort and safety aspects as well. The seats have a plastic frame at the back, which integrates a USB port and utility pockets.

Talking about equipment upgrades, new-gen Seltos could get the 30-inch Trinity Display from Kia Syros. It includes 12.3-inch infotainment and instrument screens and a 5-inch fully automatic air conditioner control. Existing features such as panoramic sunroof, 8-way power driver seat, ventilated front seats and dual-zone automatic AC will be carried forward.

New-gen Kia Seltos – Powertrain options

Across global markets, new Kia Seltos is expected to get a new petrol hybrid powertrain. However, it is not sure if this will be available in India. Kia had earlier talked about the possibility of launching hybrid SUVs in India. Whether new Seltos will be the first launch as part of the plan remains to be seen.

Seltos Hybrid has been confirmed by the brand and is likely to be based on the 1.6-litre petrol engine. It will work in combination with a rear-axle-mounted electric motor. This will provide the SUV with all-wheel drive capability. Existing powertrain options available with Seltos will be carried over.

The 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine generates 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque. It is available with transmission options of 6MT and IVT. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit makes 160 PS and 253 Nm. Transmission options include 6iMT and 7DCT. Diesel variants have a 1.5-litre unit that generates 116 PS and 250 Nm. It is offered with transmission options of 6MT and 6AT.

New-gen Kia Seltos is expected to be launched in India later this year. A global launch is likely to happen before India launch, in markets like USA. It will continue to rival other popular compact SUVs such as Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Tata Curvv, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and the likes.

