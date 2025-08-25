New Gen Kia Seltos With Black Alloys – Debut Expected In Nov 2025

Kia India is on the verge of revamping its compact SUV offering in India. We’re talking about the ever popular Seltos, which was Kia’s maiden vehicle in the Asian subcontinent. Currently in its facelifted avatar, Seltos is progressing towards a next gen model which is expected to pack a major exterior and interior redesign.

Ahead of an official debut expected sometime in November 2025, there have been multiple test mule sightings of new gen Kia Seltos. Latest spy shots show a test mule donning matte Black alloy wheels. Let’s take a closer look.

New Gen Kia Seltos With Black Alloys

As revealed by spy shots, new gen Kia Seltos is set to feature a major change in its overall silhouette. It is getting a boxier silhouette which axiomatically increases its road presence. There seems to be an inspiration from the latest Santa Fe and new Carnival in the new Seltos with a flat bonnet and straighter side profile.

Latest spy shots show a new alloy wheel design with a geometric pattern that looks striking. These wheels are finished in a Black shade which brings a stealthy element to Seltos’ overall design. Kia is still using camouflage to conceal the identity of new gen Seltos. However, we can outline a few exterior changes.

Most notable elements include a new ORVM design finished in a dual-tone theme, cosmetic roof rails, blackened pillars, thick wheel arch cladding, a flat front fascia that has been completely redesigned. In this new fascia we can see a new LED DRL signature that extends beyond the headlight cluster, a large grille and what looks like fog lights.

On the inside, new Seltos might borrow some elements from Syros, including the Trinity Panoramic Display. This constitutes a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CaraPlay, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster with a host of features and a 5-inch touchscreen in between that houses climate control functions.

What to expect?

Notable features might include ventilated seats at the front and rear, panoramic sunroof, dual zone climate control, Level-2 ADAS, 6 airbags as standard, Kia Connect telematics features, leatherette upholstery, premium sound system, ambient lighting, digital key, a new double D-Cut steering wheel, soft touch materials and more.

Powertrains might continue as they are, at least at launch. This includes a trio of 1.5L engines (1.5L NA Petrol, 1.5L Turbo Petrol, 1.5L Turbo Diesel). In the future, there are speculations that Kia Seltos will come with a new Hybrid powertrain based on the 1.5L NA Petrol engine.