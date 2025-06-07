New Gen Mahindra Bolero AI Renders Based On Latest Spy Shots

It has become common knowledge by now that Mahindra is working on a new generation of Bolero. It is speculated to be based on a monocoque platform and pack advancements in drive, handling and efficiency. Spy shots of New Gen Mahindra Bolero test mules have been leaked and they show a modern yet old school design and a boxy silhouette.

First set of spy shots emerged on 4th June without rear spare wheel and now, the latest spy shots show a test mule with spare wheel. Based on these spy shots, here are a few AI-generated renders of what the New Gen Mahindra Bolero might look like and see how much more modern and premium it is when compared to current Bolero Neo.

New Gen Mahindra Bolero AI Renders

These AI-generated renders lend us an idea as to what we can expect from this upcoming Bolero. For starters, it will be a more premium offering as denoted by what looks like flush door handles and large alloy wheels which look like they’re 17-inchers and resemble the ones offered with Scorpio N.

These test mules have temporary halogen tail lights and production-spec version is likely to feature a snazzy LED setup. The high-mount stop light looks like it is finalized. While it is not confirmed, this particular test mule looks like it is packing rear independent suspension, which is uncommon for a B SUV (sub 4m) and C SUV (compact) segments.

Other notable design elements we can see are flared wheel arches that lend a muscular stance, chunky ORVMs that are quite wide and a fuel filler cap on rear left quarter panel. At the front, we now have a flat fascia with circular headlights that look rather nice. There’s an open grille, which points fingers at an ICE powertrain and not an electric one.

While the AI model has spit out a render with Mahindra’s older oval logo, production-spec model will feature Mahindra’s newer Twin Peaks logo, as confirmed by spy shots. It might be powered by the same 2.2L Diesel engine in the same state of tune as Bolero Neo and Scorpio Classic. It might get automatic gearbox options owing to its premium appeal.

Where drivetrain is concerned, there doesn’t seem to be a differential at the rear, which hints at a probable FWD layout. This is quite common in monocoque vehicles, which New Gen Bolero is speculated to be. Interiors could get a lot of features and creature comforts and even include Level-2 ADAS like XUV3XO and Thar Roxx.

New naming scheme?

Mahindra’s Bolero nameplate has become an overnight sensation and is generating a lot of buzz in the automotive fraternity. For the first time, we are seeing a massive overhaul in Bolero’s design and its premium appeal. Even though the test mules were fully camouflaged, we could see an air of premiumness they carried.

The company is likely to follow a similar strategy as Thar Roxx and Scorpio N and carve out a new version of Bolero. Currently, Mahindra sells standard Bolero and Bolero Neo along with Bolero Neo Plus in India. We can expect New Gen Mahindra Bolero to get a unique suffix and be sold alongside existing Bolero range.