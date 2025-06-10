2026 Mahindra Bolero Side View Spied – New Sub 4m SUV?

Mahindra Bolero has been creating a lot of buzz in the recent past. That’s because there is a new generation of this iconic SUV that is expected to take the market by storm, with its new upmarket strategy. Previous spy shots show this upcoming SUV’s front and rear design and the recent ones show new Bolero’s side profile.

Looking at these spy shots, one can speculate that Mahindra may position it in the sub 4m SUV that will get B Segment tax benefits for better OTR prices. With new Bolero, side profile has been cleaned up significantly, when compared to Bolero Neo. This makes it look sort of like a mini Land Rover Defender 110. Let’s take a closer look.

New Gen Mahindra Bolero Side View

Bolero has been an iconic SUV for India ever since it was launched. This work horse of an SUV is inspired by the Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV and it offers rugged dependability. Bolero was shortened in length and brought into the highly lucrative B SUV Segment along with Bolero Neo (former TUV300) and the upcoming Bolero is likely to stick to sub 4m SUV dimensions.

The recent spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Sriram Adithya who spotted it near Mahindra City in Chennai. They show upcoming Bolero’s side profile, which looks rather striking. Front and rear bumpers have been trimmed a lot to squeeze it into the 4m length constraint, similar to current Bolero and Bolero Neo.

In profile, this vehicle looks a lot like Land Rover Defender 110, which was not the case with Bolero Neo. This effect is due to the straightened window line which was slightly up-swept in Bolero Neo. Bonnet, window line and bottom of rear windshield now line up perfectly in an almost 180-degree fashion that is likely to look timeless and classic.

Roof is almost flat too, just like its bonnet and window line that gives it that Defender 110 look. Other notable elements include squared-out wheel arch claddings, almost vertical door shut lines, flush door handles that may pop-out automatically like on XUV700 and large alloy wheels, which could be 17-inchers or even 18.

Butch Design!

At the front, we can see round headlights for the first time on a Bolero which are flanking a horizontal grille with vertical slats and Twin Peaks logo. Overall, new gen Mahindra Bolero looks tough and muscular while radiating a lot of road presence owing to its butchness and height.

Upcoming Mahindra Bolero might be powered by a monocoque platform and feature a FWD setup, as hinted by previous spy shots. It is likely to feature an independent suspension at all four corners too, which unlocks quite a lot of comfort. The same 1.5L mHawk 100 engine with 100 bhp and 260 Nm may power this SUV, mated to either a manual or automatic gearbox.