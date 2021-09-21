New-Gen Mahindra Scorpio Spied With Production Spec Taillights

Upon its launch, Mahindra Scorpio will be the only SUV in its segment to be underpinned by a body-on-frame chassis

The all-new Scorpio will be the next big-ticket launch for Mahindra after the XUV700. Test mules of the upcoming SUV have been spotted on numerous occasions over the past few months. A testing prototype of the new Scorpio has been spied once again, disguised completely under camouflage. The latest set of spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Vishal Kishore and reveal production-spec taillights on Scorpio.

Exterior Design

The taillight design is completely different from the one in the current model. The new ones appear to be extending up to the roof along the D pillar which is inspired by Volvo’s range of SUVs. Design of the upcoming mid-size SUV has been discussed elaborately on previous occasions. While the overall silhouette of Scorpio remains boxy, its exterior design appears to be completely overhauled.

Upfront, it features a revised multi-slatted grille flanked by dual-beam projector LED headlamps on both sides. The muscular front bumper houses the fog lamps with integrated DRLs on both sides and a wide air dam in between. It also seems to feature a faux bash plate. The profile remains boxy with upright B and C pillars and flat roofline. The SUV rolls on 17-inch wheels wrapped by thick profile rubber.

The rear windscreen now gets a slight rake in comparison to the current model which gets a completely flat tailgate. Other exterior highlights include roof rails, a roof-mounted spoiler, a shark-fin antenna and side steps for easier egress and ingress. It will continue to be underpinned by a ladder-on-frame chassis which gives the Scorpio nameplate a rugged feel.

Interior Design & Features

Not only the exterior but interiors of the new-gen Scorpio will also wear a completely different look. For starters, the dashboard layout has been revised which hosts a new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display flanked by vertically oriented AC vents on both sides. The air-con vents are surrounded by a piano-black finish which gives it a premium appeal.

More importantly, the latest iteration of Scorpio will offer proper forward-facing third-row bench seats instead of side-facing jump seats in the current model. Along with 7 seater option, it is expected to be offered in a 5-seat configuration as well.

Other notable features expected to be included in the new Scorpio are an analogue instrument console with a digital MID, an electric sunroof, a Micro-Hybrid function engine start/stop functionality, dual-zone climate control and more.

Powertrain, Transmission Options

In terms of powertrain, Scorpio is expected to offer the same set of engine options as XUV700. These include a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine. Although in this case, both engines are expected to be offered in a lower state of tune. Both powertrains will be offered with a 6-speed manual transmission or 6-speed automatic gearbox. An option of 4WD will also be made available in higher variants.