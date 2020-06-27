New-Gen Mahindra Thar Red Colour Option Render Based on Spy Shot

One of the most popular off-road vehicles in the country, Mahindra Thar is expected to be launched in its next-gen avatar this year

Next-gen Mahindra Thar has been spotted on road tests on several occasions and we have seen it in multiple formats including early prototypes, near-production models, fabric roof versions and hardtop variants. Here’s a render of 2020MY Mahindra Thar based on a recently clicked spy shot. Render is created by automotive enthusiast Shantum Singh.

2020 Mahindra Thar sports new body panels, even though the original silhouette has been retained. Exteriors now have a more premium look, which would be preferred by customers who want to use their Thar for daily commutes as well. New Thar will be utilizing an entirely new platform, which is expected to improve driving dynamics, among other things. As may be recalled, the earlier Thar borrowed heavily from Mahindra Scorpio.

With the new Thar, Mahindra is also looking to improve comfort and convenience. The BS4 model was a preferred off-roader, but it did not have much to offer on the inside. Mahindra is aware of these shortcomings and will be fixing these in next-gen Thar. One of the most significant changes could be the addition of a sunroof. This is likely to be offered with top-spec variants of new Thar.

Next-gen Thar will come with a completely refreshed dashboard and premium features such as new instrument cluster with MID, touchscreen infotainment system supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and multi-function steering wheel. Seats and upholstery will now be a lot sporty, as compared to that of the old model.

Next-gen Thar will be available in both diesel and petrol formats. The diesel variant will utilize the 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine, which will be upgraded to BS6. It is rated to produce 140 bhp of max power and 300 Nm of max torque. As for Thar petrol variant, reports suggest that it could be powered by the 2.0-litre TGDi mStallion turbo motor that was showcased at 2020 Auto Expo. It is rated to produce 187 bhp and 380 Nm. But on Thar, the engine is likely to be offered in a detuned state.

In terms of safety, new Mahindra Thar will be getting dual front airbags, ABS, reverse parking sensors and speed alert system. Other expected improvements include higher ground clearance and better approach and departure angles. 4×4 option will be available in higher variants of next-gen Thar.

New Thar will take on rivals such as Force Gurkha BS6, which is yet to be launched. Maruti Suzuki Jimny could be another rival, but it’s not certain if it will be launched in the Indian market.