New Gen Mahindra XUV500 Launch Apr 2021 – Current SUV To Discontinue

Once a preferred choice in the mid-size SUV segment, Mahindra XUV500 now trails behind new rivals such as MG Hector and Tata Harrier. However, the game is far from over, as Mahindra will soon be introducing all-new next-gen XUV500. It is expected that next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will be available at dealerships in April 2021.

Current-gen XUV500 to be discontinued

Till stocks last, current-gen XUV500 will be sold alongside the next-gen model. It won’t take long for Mahindra to clear available inventory, as production has already been reduced for the current model.

It is expected that by January 2021, production of current XUV500 will be stopped completely. By the time of launch of next-gen XUV500 in April, most of the old stock would have been sold. It is possible that discounts and benefits may be offered to clear unsold inventory.

Major updates planned for new XUV500

As is evident from the new breed of bestselling products such as next-gen Creta, Seltos, Sonet, MG Hector, Venue, and Hyundai i20, customer purchase decisions are being hugely influenced by hi-tech features. All these cars come with a long list of best-in-class and first-in-segment features, which is one of the key reasons for their growing popularity.

With the next-gen XUV500, Mahindra is working to ensure that the SUV not only matches, but exceeds the offerings of rival products. Towards that end, the company has planned to equip next-gen XUV500 with a range of advanced electronic features.

Never Before Seen Features

One of the systems under development is the ability to spot potholes. This will be achieved using a hi-tech radar unit. If this system can be made to work in combination with autonomous driving tech, it would be hugely useful when driving on bad roads.

Another system being tested is eyelid tracking that can detect signs of sleepiness. In such an event, the driver will be alerted via a voice message. Next-gen XUV500 could also get autonomous braking, 3D panoramic vision, and smartphone connected automatic climate control.

Depending on test results, some of these systems may or may not make it to production stage. However, Mahindra is expected to continue using these features in most of its new cars that are planned to be launched over the next few years.

Next-gen XUV 500 will be available with both petrol and diesel engine. The petrol unit will be borrowed from all-new Thar, which is a new 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged four-cylinder motor. However, power and torque output will be higher on the new XUV500. The diesel variant will have a new 2.2-litre motor. Both engines will have manual and 6-speed automatic transmission option. Engine output will be in the 185 hp range.

