New Gen Maruti S Cross Diesel Launch In 2023 – Will Rival Creta, Seltos

New-gen Maruti S-Cross is likely to be offered with multiple powertrain and transmission options

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross was the first model to be launched under the brand’s Nexa chain of dealerships when it was launched back in 2015. It was soon given a facelift within two years of its launch. New report suggests that the company has started working on the new generation S-Cross project, and it is internally codenamed YFG.

Codenamed YFG, this new S-Cross is expected to compete against the likes of Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta – the two leaders which are generating about 25k unit sales every month. To counter stiff competition from rivals, the new generation S-Cross is expected to be laced with many tech gizmos to make it an attractive offering. It is also expected to be offered in multiple engine and transmission options just like its counterparts.

New Gen S-Cross Diesel

Earlier at the time of its launch, the S-Cross was offered with a very reliable 1.3-litre and 1.6-liter Multijet diesel engines sourced from Fiat. Later, 1.6 diesel was discontinued at the time of facelift. Post adoption of BS6 emission standards 1.3 diesel powertrain was also ditched. Now, the S-Cross is only offered with a petrol engine.

New gen S-Cross will be offered with a petrol as well as a diesel engine option. These will likely be 1.5 liter petrol and 1.5 liter diesel BS6 options, offered with automatic as well as manual transmission options.

Yes, Maruti has advocated against the diesel engines, via their ad campaigns like ‘Calculate Kiya Kya‘. But it seems that sales data from Seltos and Creta suggest otherwise, and diesel engine is still very much in demand. In fact, ahead of new gen S-Cross, the diesel from Maruti will be seen in multiple other cars.

We have already heard the news regarding Maruti planning to reintroduce their diesel powertrain in Ertiga and Brezza later this year. It will be powered by the same 1.5 liter diesel engine, which was on offer with BS4 Ertiga and Ciaz – but now upgraded to meet BS6 norms. The Indo-Japanese carmaker has already started the process of upgrading the engine assembly line at its Manesar plant.

Upgraded mild-hybrid system

Currently, the automatic variant of S-Cross is offered with a 12V mild-hybrid system which Maruti Suzuki calls the SHVS system. This setup consists of a battery pack that stores the energy produced from engine braking regeneration. The stored energy is then transferred to the wheels via an integrated starter generator (ISG).

In future generation S-Cross, the company is likely to equip the cars with a larger 48V mild hybrid system. This will be developed by Toyota-Suzuki together, for cars in India. In addition to the naturally aspirated petrol, there will also be a turbo motor on offer – to take on the turbo variants of Creta and Seltos.

Currently, Maruti retails S-Cross at a price between Rs 8.39 lakh and Rs 12.39 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). The new S-Cross is likely to hit our markets sometime in 2023. Apart from this, Maruti Suzuki is co-developing another C-segment SUV in partnership with Toyota which will be based on the latter’s low cost DNGA platform.

