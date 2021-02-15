New Gen Maruti Swift MY2023 Debut Next Year – With Hybrid Powertrain

The facelifted Maruti Suzuki Swift is likely to be launched in India within a few weeks in the first half of 2021

Maruti Suzuki Swift has been the most popular passenger in the Indian market consistently for a very long time. Good value for money complemented by a peppy powertrain and decent features on offer makes it one of the best buys in its segment. Plus reliability of Maruti’s sales and service network in India makes a strong case for buyers.

Currently, in its third generation model, Swift is slated to receive a mid-life facelift later this year which made its global debut last year. The third-gen model has been on sale in India since 2017 and while Maruti is readying to launch the facelifted Swift, its global arm Suzuki has already started developing a new generation model of the hatchback.

As per reports from media in Japan, the fourth-gen Suzuki Swift is slated to make its global debut next year, most probably in June 2022. This will most likely be followed by its India debut in late 2022 (Diwali) or early 2023. Just like the current gen Swift, the new gen Swift 2022 will also be based on Heartect platform – but an advanced version.

Powertrain Options

In the powertrain department, it is likely to carry forward the same 1.2-litre Dualjet K-series petrol engine which will be on offer with the upcoming facelifted Swift in India. This unit is good enough to produce 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. A 5-speed manual gearbox is likely to be offered as standard.

A hybrid powertrain featuring the 1.2-litre petrol unit is also expected to be made available. Although whether it will be a 48V mild-hybrid unit or a strong hybrid unit as showcased in the last edition of AutoExpo in 2020 is a thing yet to be pondered upon.

The hybrid powertrain is expected to offer improved performance in addition to strong fuel efficiency returns. Internationally it is also likely to be powered by a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol unit as well. AMT will be on offer in India while in markets outside, it will get CVT.

Additional features expected

In terms of design, Suzuki is unlikely to tinker too much with a design that has been loved worldwide and hence is likely to retain its overall silhouette. There might be some subtle cosmetic updates that might distinguish it noticeably from its predecessors. Its equipment, however, might see major additions with features such as a larger touchscreen infotainment unit, rear AC vents and maybe even connected car tech.

Details are too thin at the moment. More information as well as spy shots are expected to be revealed soon. In India, Swift rivals the likes of Ford Figo and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

Source