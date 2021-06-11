New Gen Maruti Swift And S-Cross Launch In 2023 With Hybrid Tech

Suzuki is reportedly working on the new-gen Vitara which could feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain

Suzuki has been busy planning ahead for the future which involves upgrading the existing lineup of cars for its international markets. The Japanese auto giant has reportedly revealed its new generation product roadmap in Europe for coming years. Some of these new models are also expected to hit Indian shores at some point.

According to Suzuki’s new product strategy, it will offer the mid-size SUV- Vitara with a 1.5-litre petrol hybrid petrol. This iteration of the SUV will also be equipped with a 4WD system and will be launched in 2022. Suzuki will also be upgrading S-Cross, the other C-segment SUV offering in its lineup, to a new generation model next year.

New-Gen Maruti S-Cross Details

The third-gen model of the crossover is expected to be offered with two engine options- a 1.4-litre Boosterjet 4-cylinder petrol engine and a 1.5-litre K15B naturally aspirated petrol motor paired with a hybrid system. In India, the current S-Cross is offered only with the latter which returns an output of 104 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter gearbox which sends power to the front wheels.

The peppier 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor kicks out 127 bhp at 5500rpm and a peak torque of 235 Nm at 2000rpm. This motor is compatible with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The former engine gearbox combination can be had with either an FWD configuration or a 4WD configuration with ALLGRIP technology while the latter is only available with a 4WD. Expect its India launch to take place a few months after its global debut, most probably in 2023.

New-Gen Maruti Swift

The current-gen Maruti Swift made its debut in late 2016 and went on sale globally in 2017. The sporty hatchback was given a mild facelift late last year which headed towards the Indian market earlier this year.

The company has already started developing a new-gen model of Swift which will also feature updated powertrains. The standard Swift will be offered with a 1.2-litre K-Series Dualjet petrol engine. This powertrain is expected to be combined with a stronger 48V mild-hybrid unit.

Other Upcoming Models

The top of the line Swift Sport will be propelled by the 1.4-litre Boosterjet petrol motor which could be offered with a strong hybrid setup. Apart from this, Suzuki is also planning to launch WagonR EV which has been in development for some years now. Recently, the electrified tallboy hatch was spotted in India wearing a Toyota logo indicating that it might also be shared with its Japanese alliance partner.

Another major model expected to make inroads into the market is the 5-door version of Jimny which apparently will also head towards Europe. The compact off-roader is expected to make its global debut in 2023 followed by a hybrid variant which is likely to launch in 2024. Reportedly, a B-segment SUV with a battery-run powertrain is also in the works, although its India launch is not yet confirmed.