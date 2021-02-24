New Gen Mercedes C Class Luxury Sedan Makes Global Debut

India launch of the new gen C Class is expected to take place later this year

The C Class has been an iconic brand for the German automaker. Since its launch back in 1982, around the world Mercedes has been able to sell 10.5 million units of the C Class. With the 2022 iteration, Mercedes has brought in the 6th generation version, which it will offer in both, Sedan and Estate formats. Let’s have a look at all that is new!

Exteriors

Overall proportions and silhouette of the C Class has remained similar to the previous generation version, however there are subtle changes all across, right from the grille to the rear bumper. In terms of numbers, the wheel base has gone up by 25 mm to 2,865 mm and the overall length too has increased by 65 mm. The additional space, thanks to the increase in overall length and wheel base shall open up more room for the occupants, increasing overall passenger comfort.

Interiors

The highlight of the interiors happens to be a S-Class inspired horizontal free-floating touchscreen infotainment unit which has been mounted on the centre of the dashboard. It uses Mercedes’ second generation MBUX infotainment technology.

The standard cars come fitted with a 10.25 inch unit however customers can opt for a larger 11.9 inch unit, which has been derived from the S Class. A high definition LCD instrument cluster too will be available in two different sizes, 10.25-inch and 12.3 inch. Other highlight includes discontinuation of the gear shifter and rotary dial pads. Majority of the controls have now moved on to the infotainment unit and the steering wheel.

Powertrain

The entire C Class range will now be powered only by 4-cylinder engines. This holds true even for the yet to be unveiled performance oriented AMG C 63 model. The C Class will be offered with multiple petrol and diesel engine options, however hybrid technology will make its presence felt all across. A 48 V belt-integrated starter generator will be offered as standard across all engine options.

Petrol engine options include the 1.5 litre C180, 1.5 litre C200 and the larger 2 litre C300. The C300 petrol motor can dish out 259 hp and 400 Nm of peak torque and can help the C Class to reach 100 kmph from stand still in just 6 seconds.

For diesel lovers too, Merc will offer 3 different options, including the C200d, C220d and the top of the line C300d. The C300d can churn out 265hp and push the C Class to 100 kmph mark from 0 in just 5.7 seconds.

A 9-speed automatic unit will be offered as standard across the range. Mercedes’ 4Matic 4WD system will be offered on select variants, namely the C200, C300 and C220d. A plug-in hybrid C300e is also expected to be launched later in the future.

Launch Timelines

Mercedes hasn’t confirmed the exact launch date of the 2022 C Class till now. However, Mercedes has suggested that sales of the next generation C Class should start in Europe later this year. Indian launch shall mostly happen around Diwali 2021. Like before, the primary competitors of the C Class will be the 3 Series from BMW and Audi’s A4 line-up.