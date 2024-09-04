New Gen Nissan Patrol Debuts – Land Cruiser Rival Gets More Power, Capability, Comfort

Despite packing a smaller engine than the preceding V8, New Gen Nissan Patrol has a twin-turbo V6 with 7% more power and 25% more torque

Where 4X4 SUVs are concerned, there have been a few legends in the industry with decades of proven capability. Nissan Patrol is one of them and the is a very popular offering in the Middle-Eastern nations. Come September 2024, Nissan Patrol enters its 7th Gen avatar with a bold new design and explosive performance.

New Gen Nissan Patrol Debuts

Very few 4X4 SUVs get cult following. We have Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Land Rover Defender, Land Rover Ranger Rover, Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler, Toyota Land Cruiser and then we have Nissan Patrol. Known for its supreme comfort and off-road capabilities, Nissan Patrol is a widely popular offering.

Just unveiled in Abu Dhabi, UAE, New Gen Nissan Patrol debuts with an evolutionary design along with significantly more performant powertrains. Overall silhouette of 7th Gen Nissan Patrol is that of a tough old-school boxy SUV, which target demographic love. The new fascia gets a massive V-Motion grill, LED headlights and DRL signatures with a connecting light bar.

High-set bonnet, flat fascia, and massive proportions lend an imposing road presence to Patrol. Adding to that effect are 22-inch alloy wheels and massive ground clearance. While roof line is flat, there is a kink in window line, which is executed rather well. At the rear, we have large vertically oriented and connected LED tail lights.

Nissan has implemented an interesting rear bumper design with massive skid plates finished in silver. Roof rails further accentuate Patrol’s height and road presence. With 7th Gen Nissan patrol, we get a significantly overhauled interior with an air of luxury reflected in the materials used. Twin 14.3-inch displays in a monolith 28.6-inch unit running NissanConnect 2.0 with Google built-in, take centre stage.

Optional dual 12.3-inch rear entertainment screens, ambient lighting, quilted leather seats, Kumiko Japanese woodcraft, 8-way electrically adjustable seats with massage, sophisticated multi-zone AC, 12-speaker Klipsch audio system, Nissan ProPILOT ADAS suite, 360-degree camera, invisible hood view and other features are notable.

425 Horses under the hood

With the new Nissan Patrol, we also get a new 3.5L twin turbo V6 engine that offers an impressive 425 bhp of peak power and 700 Nm of peak torque. When compared to the outgoing V8 in 6th Gen Patrol, this new engine is 7% more powerful and 25% more torquey. There are obvious benefits of downsizing too, which is fuel efficiency.

There is a second engine option in the form of a 3.8L naturally aspirated V6 petrol engine, which should prove more reliable. 9-speed automatic gearbox, 4WD transfer mode interlock system, standard air suspension with adjustable ride height and 6 drive modes – Standard, Sand, Rock, Mud/Rut, Eco and Sport, are notable features.