New-gen Seltos Spotted In KR – New Lighting Signatures, Sporty Alloys

New, 2nd-gen Kia Seltos will be getting a hybrid petrol option, although not confirmed if it will be available in India as well

As competition heats up in the compact SUV segment, Kia is readying the 2nd-gen Seltos. Style refreshes, a new powertrain and enhanced safety kit will be the key focus areas. Ahead of its launch later this year, the new Kia Seltos has been spotted on road tests in its home market South Korea. Let’s explore what all could be new with the 2nd-gen Seltos.

New-gen Seltos – What to expect?

While the existing Seltos is positioned as a sporty SUV with a badass character, the new-gen model is expected to evolve into a more refined version. Primary goals will include reducing clutter and following the brand’s latest design language, as seen with its newer models. A quick glance at the heavily camouflaged test vehicle presents a silhouette that appears familiar to the Kia Telluride mid-size crossover SUV. It almost seems like a baby Telluride.

Some of the exterior features could also be inspired from the Telluride such as the new LED headlamps and LED DRLs. The new LED DRLs have caught everyone’s attention with their quirky vertically-stacked orientation. It is not that evident in these latest spy images, but was quite obvious in test vehicles spotted earlier. New-gen Kia Seltos will also have updates to the front grille and bumper section. Rugged aesthetics will seamlessly integrate with more refined elements, aligning with Kia’s new ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy.

Changes to the side profile will be relatively fewer. One can see sportier alloy wheels and updated wheel arches. Other features such as the conventional door handles, ORVMs with integrated turn signals and roof rails appear to be the same as the current model. At the rear, new-gen Seltos is expected to get refreshed tail lamps with triangular-shaped elements. A similar setup can be seen with the Kia EV5. The tail lamps will be in connected format via an LED strip. Some of the clutter seen in the bumper section can be chiselled out.

New hybrid powertrain

New-gen Seltos is expected to get a new petrol-hybrid powertrain. This setup is likely to include a 1.6-litre petrol unit that works in combination with a rear-axle-mounted electric motor. With this powertrain, new-gen Kia Seltos will have all-wheel drive capability. While the probability of hybrid Seltos is strong for international markets, it remains to be seen if it is introduced in India as well. In an earlier conversation, Kia had hinted at the possibility of launching hybrid SUVs in India.

Existing powertrain options will be carried forward with the new-gen Kia Seltos. The 1.5-litre MPi petrol unit generates 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque. It is offered with transmission choices of 6MT and IVT. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit produces 160 PS and 253 Nm. Transmission choices include 6iMT and 7DCT. The 1.5-litre diesel makes 116 PS and 250 Nm. Users can choose either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed AT transmission.