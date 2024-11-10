New Gen Suzuki WagonR To Get Full Hybrid – Launch In 2025

With advancements in hybrid tech, it may be possible now to offer a full hybrid setup with even the entry-level cars like WagonR

Maruti WagonR has remained among the preferred options ever since it was introduced in India in 1999. Currently in its 3rd-generation, Maruti WagonR utilizes a 1.0-litre K-series engine. CNG option is also available with WagonR.

Next-gen WagonR full hybrid

Latest reports indicate that next-gen WagonR in Japan could be equipped with a full hybrid setup. If that turns out to be true, WagonR could emerge as the first minicar to get a full hybrid system. In Japan, the full hybrid WagonR is expected to get an Inline 3 DOHC, 0.66-litre hybrid engine. While the ICE engine will generate 54 PS, the electric motor will contribute 10 PS. Torque output will be 58 Nm and 29.5 Nm, respectively. The hybrid powertrain will have an electric continuously variable transmission (eCVT).

Dimensionally, the full hybrid WagonR in Japan will be 3,395 mm long, 1,475 mm wide and 1,650 mm tall. It will have a wheelbase of 2,460 mm and kerb weight of 850 kg. In Japan, the next-gen WagonR is expected to transition from hinged doors to sliding doors.

Expectations of high mileage

While a full hybrid setup has relatively fewer emissions, users will be more interested in any monetary gains that the next-gen WagonR may have to offer. This becomes even more important since the full hybrid WagonR will have a relatively higher acquisition cost. Similar to CNG, the full hybrid WagonR may reduce the running costs by offering superior mileage. While official numbers have not been revealed, one can get an idea by looking at the fuel efficiency of the Grand Vitara strong hybrid.

One of the popular compact SUVs, the Grand Vitara strong hybrid offers best-in-segment fuel efficiency of 27.97 km/l. This is already better than the 25.19 km/l (AGS) of the existing WagonR. Assuming that the full hybrid WagonR is designed for high fuel efficiency, the mileage could easily exceed 30 km/l. Fuel efficiency could be even higher than the current CNG variant of WagonR that delivers an impressive 33.47 km/kg.

WagorR full hybrid – Pricing

Full hybrids are usually costlier than their petrol counterparts. And with an affordable car like WagonR that starts at just Rs 5.55 lakh, it may seem that the full hybrid version will be significantly more expensive. But reports indicate that the pricing of full hybrid WagonR will be quite accessible. In Japan, the full hybrid WagonR is expected to be available at a starting price of 1.3 million yen. This is approximately Rs 7.22 lakh.

Certainly, more expensive than the current model, but not so much considering that it has a full hybrid setup. Top-spec variants of the WagonR full hybrid could be priced at around 1.9 million yen (approx. Rs 10.55 lakh). The top-spec variant (ZXI+ AGS) of India-spec WagonR is available at a starting price of Rs 7.21 lakh. CNG variants are available in the price range of Rs 6.45 lakh to Rs 6.90 lakh.

Speaking about India launch, Maruti has already started working on affordable hybrid system for smaller cars. These will likely come with the 1.2 liter 3 cylinder engine. It is likely to power their cars like WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Fronx, etc.

