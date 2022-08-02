New GT Electric Scooter Launch Price Rs 50k – No License, No Registration

GT Force prices start from Rs. 49,996 for GT Soul and go all the way to Rs. 59,800 for GT One

GT Force is another electric scooter startup that is established with a goal of revolutionizing electric 2W segment in India. Even though Indian electric scooter startups have been on the rise, this unregulated segment has seen a lot of mishaps like fire hazards as manufacturers cheap out on battery tech.

For starters, GT Force has launched two new electric scooters, GT Soul and GT One. They have been launched in the ‘slow speed’ category. This means, the top speed of both these electric scooters is limited to 25 kmph.

Slow-speed category electric scooters come with certain benefits though. First, a user need not be above the age of 18. Second, the electric scooter doesn’t need any registration at the RTO. Third, a rider need not have a license either. Lastly, they don’t have large batteries and powerful motors and hence are light in weight and also light on the pocket.

GT Soul Electric Scooter

GT Soul is priced at Rs. 49,996 (ex-sh). It aims at serving short-distance travel needs and clocks a top speed of 25 km/h. GT Soul is available with both Lead 48V 28Ah and Lithium 48V 24Ah batteries. Claimed range is 50-60 kms on Lead and 60-65 kms on Lithium per charge. It has a BLDC motor and is built on a tubular frame.

With less battery capacity, comes less weight. GT Soul weighs just 95kg and has a loading capacity of 130 kg. It has a seat height of 760mm and 185 mm ground clearance. Other key features include central locking with anti-theft alarm, parking mode, and reverse mode. It is available in Red, Black, White, and Silver colours too.

GT One Electric Scooter

GT One, however, is priced at Rs. 59,800 (ex-sh). This is also launched in the slow-speed category, prioritising short-distance travel with a top speed of 25km/h. Just like GT Soul, GT One also gets both Lead 48V 24Ah and Lithium 48V 28Ah batteries.

GT Force claims a range of 50-60kms on Lead and 60-65kms on Lithium per charge. It has a BLDC motor and is built on a tubular frame. Additionally, GT One includes a front hydraulic and telescopic rear double shocker with dual-tube technology for the rider’s comfort.

GT One’s weight is not disclosed by the company. It has a loading capacity of 140 kg. It has a seat height of 725mm, and 155 mm ground clearance. But due to GT One’s higher price tag, it gets a little more goodies than GT Soul. Additional features include mobile charging and a cruise control system. GT One is available in Matt Red, Black, White, and Silver colours. Both products have an 18-month motor warranty, a one-year lead battery warranty, and a three-year lithium-ion battery warranty.

In India, GT-Force has already expanded its distributor network to 80 cities, clocking over 100 dealerships. With a monthly production capacity of 5,000 units, the electric vehicle start-up claim a strong presence in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan among other states. What do you think? Would you consider buying an EV from a startup or from an established manufacturer?