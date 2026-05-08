New Harley Davidson Sprint 440 Cruiser Announced – Launch Soon

Manufactured in India, Harley-Davidson entry level bikes have been registering decent sales every month

Working in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson offers the X440 and X440T in India in the 350cc-450cc segment. To strengthen its presence in this space, Harley will be launching a new cruiser bike named Sprint 440. This will be based on the existing 440cc engine platform. Let’s check out the details.

Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 – What to expect?

Harley’s new cruiser bike, Sprint 440, is part of the brand’s ‘Back to Bricks’ campaign. This strategy aims to benefit all stakeholders including dealers and shareholders. Harley will focus on its core strengths and take steps to improve business efficiency. While the existing X440 bikes have been registering decent sales, they are not exactly what true Harley fans expected.

Harley’s success is largely attributed to its popular cruiser bikes such as Softail, Touring, Sportster and Fat Boy. These cruiser bikes, along with the associated lifestyle and community culture, have played a key role in carving Harley’s image over the years. That’s exactly why the new Sprint 440 cruiser bike fits perfectly into the brand’s new business strategy.

For now, Harley has only revealed a teaser sketch of the upcoming Sprint 440 cruiser bike. The overall profile matches the signature design of Harley’s larger capacity cruiser bikes. Key features include a compact circular headlamp, a wide handlebar, classic teardrop shaped fuel tank, step up seat and a flat exhaust pipe. Alloy wheels appear similar to the ones used with X440.

Sprint 440 cruiser bike has a larger front wheel, as compared to the rear unit. While not official, the combo could be 19-inch front and 16-inch rear. With the smaller rear wheel and a scooped rider seat, the bike’s seat height is expected to be more manageable than the X440. This will make the bike suitable for a wider segment of users. X440 has an unladen seat height of 805 mm.

Specs, performance

In the sketch, the main chassis of Sprint 440 appears largely the same as seen with X440. However, the rear subframe is likely to be different for the Sprint 440. Another difference noticeable is the wider front fork angle of Sprint 440. This unlocks a more relaxed cruiser stance and riding posture. A number of hardware parts will be shared with the X440 to reduce production costs.

Powering the new Sprint 440 cruiser bike will be the 440cc, single cylinder air-oil cooled engine that generates 27 bhp and 38 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Tech kit for Sprint 440 could be the same as available with the X440. The bike has a 3.5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. Ride aids could include features such as dual-channel ABS, ride modes, traction control and cruise control.

Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 will make its global debut later this year, before being launched in India. To be manufactured by Hero MotoCorp, the Sprint 440 will also explore export opportunities across multiple markets. Sprint 440 will be competitively priced, possibly in the range of Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs 2.80 lakh.