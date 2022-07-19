New Hero Scooter Spied For First Time – NTorq, RayZR 125cc Rival?

New Hero scooter is likely to be powered by the same 124.6cc engine found on Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 125 with i3S tech

Hero MotoCorp is currently the highest-selling two-wheeler brand in India. Hero Splendor is the highest-selling motorcycle in India as seen in our top 10 motorcycle list for the month of June 2022. Splendor alone sells more than second and third highest selling motorcycles combined and is expected to stay that way for a long time.

But in the scooter market of India, Hero has not had such a grand monopoly. Because that cake is still in Honda’s kitchen where the Activa is brewed. If we look at top 10 scooter list for the month of June 2022, Activa alone sells more than second highest to ninth highest selling vehicles combined. This says a lot about the scooter market in India.

New Hero 125cc Scooter – Sporty Design

Hero has scooters in its portfolio that rival Honda Activa series. At the lower end of the spectrum, Hero has Pleasure which is a 110cc scooter and at the top tier, it has Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 125. But as sales figures indicate, both 125cc scooters from Hero are not in top 10.

It is not that Hero’s 125cc engine doesn’t have any sauce: It does. It makes 9 bhp of power and 10.4 Nm of torque. This engine is also mated to Hero’s proprietary i3S technology which enables a stop/start feature improving fuel efficiency. It is the style, form factor and character that both the Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 125 lacked. That’s where the new sporty scooter comes into play.

Thanks to Shifting-Gears, a new Hero scooter has been spied under testing with heavy camouflage. This new scooter dons a much more sporty and edgy design than the current scooters on sale by Hero. It gets an LED headlight set up on the front fascia like NTorq, RayZR and Avenis instead of on the handlebar like Activa, Jupiter and Access. This gives it a sporty appeal and enhances looks further, is an interesting LED DRL pattern. It is likely to be powered by 125cc engine.

New Hero Scooter – Features & Launch

It also gets storage compartments below the instrument console like other Hero scooters and will also get USB phone charging too. This upcoming scooter gets a switchable i3S button on the right switch gear. At the rear, it gets an ‘X’ shaped LED tail-light and normal halogen turn indicators.

Hero should have given a smoked effect to the tail-light cover as they did with Xtreme 160R making it look sportier. A glaring omission on this scooter according to us, is an external fuel filler cap which would drastically aid user comfort while refueling.

Suspension setup is a normal telescopic unit at front and twin shockers at the rear. Hero 125cc sporty scooter might get 12” wheels that are machine cut alloys in this top-spec trim along with a front disc brake too. We can expect steel wheels and drum brakes with lower variants. We also expect Hero to give the XTec system on this scooter too. The instrumentation screen is new which is a rectangular fully-digital LCD panel with expected features like trip meters, odometer, clock, fuel-level indicator and Bluetooth connectivity with notifications and turn-by-turn navigation.

Hero MotoCorp has not revealed any details about this upcoming scooter yet. But it could be launched around the festive season and is likely to be priced on par with Maestro Edge. When launched, this sporty 125cc scooter will compete with other sporty scooters like TVS NTorq, Honda Grazia, Suzuki Avenis, and Yamaha RayZR. Of these, Ntorq, Avenis, RayZR regularly feature in the top 10 selling scooter list. Hero would be aiming to eat into their share with this new 125cc scooter.

