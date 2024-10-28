New Hero 250cc Naked Bike Leaks (KTM 250 Duke Rival) – EICMA Debut Teaser

As part of its portfolio expansion plans, Hero MotoCorp will introduce a new range of 250cc motorcycles

With aspirations to rise above the commuter segment, Hero MotoCorp has launched new premium products such as Karizma 210 and Mavrick 440. The larger-displacement motorcycle portfolio will see some more additions in the form of new 250cc bikes. These are expected to be showcased at the upcoming 2024 EICMA.

Hero new 250cc naked bike

Earlier this month, a design patent image of the upcoming Hero Karizma 250 had leaked online. And now, another new image reveals that Hero is also working on the naked version of the Karizma 250. It is evident from the visuals that the new naked 250cc bike is based on the Hero 2.5R Xtunt concept motorcycle. The latter was showcased at last year’s EICMA. At 2024 EICMA, enthusiasts will be treated with the unveiling of the production model based on the 2.5R Xtunt concept.

The basic difference between Karizma XMR 250 and the new 250cc bike is in the fairing. The latter can be described as a stripped-down version of the Karizma XMR 250. Overall, the new Hero 250cc bike has a sharp profile and dominating road presence. Features that instantly grab one’s attention include the aggressive headlamp cowl, track-ready slick tyres, USD forks in golden finish and chunky fuel tank.

Karizma XMR 250 and its naked version will be the first Hero bikes to get USD forks. As of now, even the flagship Mavrick 440 does not get USD forks. Hero new 250cc naked bike has angular side panels covering the radiator, split seat design, sharp grab rails and an upswept exhaust. With the low-slung handlebar, the new bike is expected to have a committed riding stance. It seems similar to the one seen with the Xtunt concept. But in comparison to the concept that had clip-on handlebars, this production model comes with a tubular, single-piece unit.

Hero 250cc naked bike – Performance

Powering Hero’s 250cc bikes will be a new 250cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled engine. Estimates indicate that it could generate around 30 bhp and 25 Nm. The existing Karizma has a 210cc engine that makes 25.5 PS and 20.4 Nm. Most other core hardware specs will be common for both Karizma XMR 250 and its naked version. Both bikes will have 17-inch alloy wheels and disc brakes at both ends. Dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard.

Hero has been making confident moves in the larger-displacement motorcycle segment. For its higher capacity bikes, the company is also opening premium outlets named Hero Premia to improve customer experience. As more new products are launched, Hero will be able to target a larger segment of users.

Hero MotoCorp already has a strong grip in the commuter segment. With the entry-level segment already quite saturated, the only natural movement forward is the larger-displacement motorcycle segment. It will be interesting to see if Hero’s aspirations elicit the desired response from enthusiasts.