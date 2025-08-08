New Hero 440cc Bike Launch Very Soon – More Coming In 2026

With a strategic partnership with Hero MotoCorp, American bike manufacturer, Harley-Davidson, has entered the country’s premium single-cyl 350cc to 450cc segment. This also allowed Hero MotoCorp to carve out a motorcycle under their brand, the Mavrick 440, which seems to be currently discontinued in India.

Hero MotoCorp CEO, Vikram Kasbekar, has now revealed that a new motorcycle developed under its partnership with Harley-Davidson will launch in Q2. As per Mr Kasbekar, one of these 440cc motorcycles will launch ‘very soon’ and more exciting products will come in 2026. Let’s take a closer look at what these could be.

New Hero 440cc Bike Launch

As revealed in a recent interview, Hero MotoCorp has spilled the beans, revealing details of current developments and upcoming projects in the pipeline. The most interesting among these upcoming vehicles was a new motorcycle based on the 440 platform shared with American brand Harley-Davidson.

Mr Kasbekar revealed that the company will launch a new 440cc motorcycle ‘very soon’. He did not spill out whether it will be launched under Hero brand or Harley-Davidson brand. Former is the more likely outcome. We say this because Hero’s only 440cc bike, Maverick 440, seems to have been discontinued recently.

What could it be?

Analysing the recent test mule sightings, there doesn’t seem to be any new 440cc Hero MotoCorp offerings to be launched ‘very soon’. However, the company has trademarked the Mavrick 440 Scrambler name and has even patented design of this vehicle in India, which may be the motorcycle Mr Kasbekar is mentioning. If this is true, Mavrick 440 Scrambler will feature scrambler-worthy hardware at a slightly higher price tag and will rival Royal Enfield Scram 440.

Because Xpulse 440 test mule sightings have not been reported recently, another possibility could be the re-launch of Mavrick 440, but in a more premium avatar, packing more features and equipment. This variant of Mavrick 440 was showcased at 2024 EICMA and it packed a TFT instrument cluster along with USD telescopic front forks, finished in a lovely Gold shade.

Hero embraced similar strategy with Karizma XMR 210 as the ‘Base’ variant was discontinued, leaving only the better equipped ‘Top’ variant on sale. If this is true, one can expect a slight price hike with Mavrick 440 owing to its more premium equipment. Last recorded prices started from Rs 2 lakh and went till Rs 2.25 lakh (both prices Ex-sh).

