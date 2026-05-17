New Hero Destini 110 Review – Everyday Scooter Done Right?

The scooter segment in India is currently ruled by Honda with the Activa, followed by TVS Jupiter. Hero is increasing its presence in this segment with Destini 110, which has been launched in the country and currently costs Rs 73,300 (Ex-sh), undercutting Activa starting at Rs 75,583 and Jupiter starting from Rs 75,550 (Ex-sh).

Hero Destini 110 brings the same design as its 125cc counterpart, the Destini 125, which was launched early last year. It comes with the same 110cc engine as Xoom 110 and Pleasure+. We experienced Destini 110 in Pune for a couple of weeks blending it into our everyday affairs and here is what we think about it.

Hero Destini 110 Review

Destini 110 is currently Hero MotoCorp’s third 110cc scooter in the country after the Pleasure+ XTEC and Xoom 110. Destini is Hero’s best-selling scooter nameplate too, which is currently the 10th best-selling scooter in the country (ICE & EV). Hero sold 24,177 Destini scooters with a 53.96% YoY growth in the month of May 2026.

In terms of design, Destini 110 is a familiar scooter as it looks identical to Destini 125 in every way. Except for the dual tone colours with Copper highlights that are exclusive with ZX+ variant of Destini 125. Speaking of variants, Destini 110 comes with just two variants – VX and ZX. Destini 110 design has a polarizing design and will split opinions among buyers.

The front design and side silhouette look rather nice with a certain neo-retro appeal. It has a handsome fascia with projector LED headlights with a unique LED DRL signature that stands out. The side profile is typically of a family-format scooter and looks quite nice, especially with those side body panels. Rear pillion backrest is shared with Destini 125, but the dual-tone finish on 12-inch alloy wheels is missing on Destini 110.

The rear design is where opinions are likely to divide. There’s sort of like a two-stage lighting design with turn indicators at the top and LED tail lights below it. Turn indicators here get a Silver surround, but nothing around tail lights. You either love it or hate it and there is no in-between. At the media rides of Destini 125 in Goa, we thought this rear could have been better designed and it has not grown on us in these past couple of years.

Base VX gets Eternal White, Nexus Blue and Matte Steel Grey colour options. Top-spec ZX trim comes in Groovy Red, Nexus Blue and Aqua Grey. We had the Groovy Red colour and it is one of the most standout colours which could appeal to youth, while Aqua Grey is subtler, which could appeal to adults.

Features and Equipment

Hero MotoCorp’s Destini 110 does not fall into the list of heavy hitters where features and creature comforts are concerned. One would feel that Hero didn’t go all the way, but is not lacking where basic functionality is concerned. The seat is single-piece and is well padded, offering optimum comfort for everyday city commutes.

The LED projector headlights are rather impressive as they offer excellent illumination and throw for city commutes. Interestingly, the projector actually houses the high beam, while low beam gets a reflector chamber. There are chrome highlights on front apron, side body panels and the exhaust heat shield. External fuel filler cap and rear pillion backrest are nice touches.

Footpegs design and bar ends are quite fancy too. Destini 110 gets the same conventional key system and both fuel filler cap and seat can be opened from this keyhole. Switchgear looks premium, but has flaws of its own (more on it later) and Hero’s proprietary i3S engine start/stop system worked reliably, with only a negligible amount of errors. USB Type-A charging port and LED light for under seat storage are notable too.

Practicality and Usability

Speaking of under seat storage, Hero MotoCorp’s Destini 110 offers around 18L to 19L worth of boot capacity. It can easily accommodate a fancy half-face helmet, but does not have enough space for a premium XL size ADV style helmet. There are dedicated compartments for first aid and tool kit and even an LED light. The floorboard is flat and can accommodate a gas cylinder or a big water can, if you need utility.

Below the USB Type-A port, there is a handy glove compartment too, which is quite practical to use in real world as well. Near the floorboard, there is a hook to hang shopping bags and other paraphernalia. ORVMs were quite practical too and did its job well. There is a side stand engine cut off feature with Destini 110 and it works well and then there’s a main stand as well.

Instrument cluster consists of an analog speedometer along with a tiny digital LCD screen for odometer, trip computer and AVG fuel efficiency computer. Being an analog cluster, legibility was excellent across all lighting conditions and even the LCD screen was decently legible. Fuel level is digital too, and is a little inconsistent with the actual fuel level.

Ride & Performance

Hero Destini 110 rides on 12-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres at both ends. The front wheel gets a 90/90-R12 tyre and rear wheel gets a 100/80-R12 tyre. The scooter is suspended on RSU telescopic front forks at the front and a single-sided single shock absorber setup at the rear. They do a good job at filtering Indian bad roads with decent bump absorption.

For short rides, ergonomics are comfortable and even for my large 6-feet frame, Destini 110 did not feel comically small, like some scooters do. The 114 kg kerb weight is not really bothersome, but lightness is still king and we would have liked it if Hero had aimed for the 100 kg mark. The weight could be because of the metallic panels and front fender.

The engine is likeable too. It is a 110.9cc single cylinder air cooled engine with around 8 bhp of peak power and 8.7 Nm of peak torque, mated to a single-speed CVT gearbox. I live on top of a hill in Pune and these steep inclines were not an issue for the Destini 110. Performance is adequate for everyday city use, though lighter weight would have made the scooter feel more responsive.

Should You Buy One?

Beyond the subjective and polarizing design which has split opinions among buyers, there is not a lot to dislike about the Hero Destini 110. However, you still have to purchase it or take delivery of it and get it serviced from your nearest Hero dealership. This has again split opinions across the country and has developed quite a reputation for being severely underwhelming.

Also, we have reservations and safety-related concerns about the switchgear of Destini 110 as the starter button gets stuck inside and the engine starts with just a flick of the brake lever. This is not just limited to this particular Destini 110. My personal Xoom 125 has the same switchgear and it gets stuck in the same way. We would have liked it if Hero worked on overall weight of all of its scooters.

Other than these reservations, there is nothing objectively wrong with Hero Destini 110 and it delivers a solid ownership experience. It has sorted mechanicals and it does not hit you with any surprises. It is predictable and lends a seamless experience in day to day city commutes. If you’re in the market to buy a scooter and do not want the best-sellers to stand out, Hero Destini 110 might be a good pick for you.









