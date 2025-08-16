New Hero Destini 125 Baahubali-Themed TVC Featuring S.S. Rajamouli

Hero MotoCorp has unveiled a new television commercial (TVC) for its popular Destini 125 scooter, with celebrated filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli in the lead. Known worldwide for directing the Baahubali films, Rajamouli rides the scooter in the campaign, which draws inspiration from the grandeur and defiance of the Baahubali universe.

Hero Destini 125 New Bahubali TVC

The campaign, titled “Hero Ka Scooter, Scooter Ka Hero”, positions the Destini 125 as a scooter that blends everyday practicality with heroic reliability, appealing to Indian families who value both style and substance.

By casting Rajamouli, Hero leverages his Baahubali fame to amplify the scooter’s heroic positioning. The TVC mixes cinematic flair with the everyday practicality of the Destini 125, creating a strong emotional connect for Indian families. With festive season demand around the corner, Hero MotoCorp expects the campaign to boost visibility and further strengthen the scooter’s standing in the competitive 125cc segment.

Hero Destini 125 – Variants and Features

The Hero Destini 125 is available in three trims – ZX+, ZX, and VX – each offering a unique mix of features. Price ranges from Rs 81k to Rs 92k, Ex-sh.

1. ZX+: Fully digital speedometer, Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, DTE (distance-to-empty), auto-cancel winkers, diamond-cut alloy wheels, front disc brake, illuminated start switch, seat backrest, and copper-chrome accents. Price Rs 91,700, ex-sh.

2. ZX: Similar to ZX+ but with chrome accents instead of copper chrome. Price Rs, 90,700, ex-sh.

3. VX: More accessible variant with digi-analog meter, drum brakes, chrome accents, and cast drum wheels. Price Rs 81,850, ex-sh.

Colour options include Polar White, Steel Grey, Cosmo Blue, Perla Nera Black, Garnet Red, and dual-tone schemes depending on the variant. Read our detailed ride review of the new Hero Destini 125.

Technical Specifications

– Engine: 124.6cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke SI engine

– Power: 9 bhp @ 7000 rpm

– Torque: 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm

– Transmission: CVT with dry centrifugal clutch

– Suspension: Telescopic fork (front), single coil spring hydraulic (rear)

– Brakes: Front disc (ZX+, ZX), drum (VX) with CBS

– Tyres: 90/90-12 (front), 100/80-12 (rear)

– Dimensions: 1862 mm length, 1125 mm height, 1302 mm wheelbase, 770 mm seat height, 162 mm ground clearance

– Weight: 115 kg (kerb)

– Fuel Tank: 5.3 litres