New Hero Destini 125 Debuts With Radical Styling, Features

The competition within the family 125cc scooters just got more treacherous with the new Hero Destini 125, debuting a new design

India’s leading motorcycle manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, is taking greater strides in the scooter segment with the all-new Destini 125. The scooter has been unveiled and it gets a redesign along with new features. The price is yet to be announced, but here are all the things new with 2024 Hero Destini 125.

New Hero Destini 125 Debuts

With Honda Activa 125, Yamaha Fascino, TVS Jupiter 125 and Suzuki Access 125 in the crosshair, new Hero Destini has quite a task at hand. Hero has worked on Destini 125’s design and given it a fresh look. With a neo-retro overall design theme, Hero is targeting a wider spectrum of audiences.

New Destini 125 packs a new silhouette. We get a new fascia along with new headlights. Speaking of, Hero is offering LED projector headlights, first in segment. Hero claims a 3X brighter lighting setup than what Destini used to offer. There is a H-shaped LED DRL setup, following the family tradition.

Front apron also has a larger H-shaped insignia with chrome accents. Rear LED tail light signature also has an H insignia. Front fender is metallic. So are the side body panels. Seat is dual-tone and there is a pillion backrest, which is getting more common these days in 125cc scooters.

There are many chrome accents all around, aiming for a premium aesthetic. Depending on the colour, these chrome accents are finished in a bronze shade too. Speaking of, New Hero Destini 125 will be offered in 5 different colours – Eternal White, Regal Black, Majestique Magenta, Cosmic Blue and Groovy Red.

There are three variants to choose from – VX, ZX and ZX+. While VX is the base trim with reduced features and a more basic equipment list, ZX and ZX+ are very closely matched. Notable new elements with Hero Destini 125 are long seat, larger 12-inch alloy wheels (dual-tone finish), self canceling winkers, among others.

Componentry and powertrain

There is a disc brake at the front now, mated to ByBre callipers. Rear braking setup is still a drum unit. Front gets RSU telescopic forks, while there is a single-sided shock absorber at the rear. New Hero Destini gets a 90-section tyre up front and a 100-section tyre at the rear. Niceties like LED boot light and a USB charging port are present too.

Hero MotoCorp has given a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. Apart from notification alerts, turn-by-turn navigation is also part of the package. Powering the new Destini 125 is a 124.6cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine with 9 bhp of peak power at 7,000 RPM and 10.4 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 RPM. This engine is mated to a CVT unit along with a dry centrifugal clutch.