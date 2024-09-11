New Hero Destini 125 First-Ride Review – Head Over Heart Decision!

The new Hero Destini 125 is better equipped to take on rivals like Yamaha Fascino, Honda Activa 125, TVS Jupiter 125 and Suzuki Access

After dominating the motorcycle market for a very long time, Hero MotoCorp is taking greater strides in scooter market. The company has a phase-wise plan to launch more premium scooters in the future. But for mainstream scooter buyers, Hero has unveiled the new Destini 125, which will directly take on 125cc offerings from Honda, Suzuki, TVS and Yamaha.

We have ridden the new Destini 125 around Goa, where Hero MotoCorp arranged a media ride event. After riding it in the city, winding hilly roads, narrow highways and other conditions along with experiencing all the perks and misses, here is what we think about the new Hero Destini 125.

New Hero Destini 125 First-Ride Review

First impressions of the new Hero Destini 125 were positive if we take the broader scheme of things. If Hero MotoCorp wants to increase its market share in India’s scooter segment, new Destini 125 is likely to play a crucial role. We say this because Hero might establish an attractive price point, drawing more customers in.

For context, Hero Destini Prime (previous gen) is the most affordable 125cc scooter in India by quite some margin. We expect a similar strategy with new Destini 125 as well. Add to it, all the new design elements and features, Hero Destini 125 might expand Hero’s market share in India’s highly competitive scooter segment.

There are 5 colours on offer, depending on the variant – Eternal White, Regal Black, Majestique Magenta, Cosmic Blue and Groovy Red. Hero MotorCorp assigned us Majestique Magenta colour. It does stand out from usual colours, owing to its radiant appeal. If you ask me, Regal Black looks the best, especially with the copper chrome elements. Speaking of, only Eternal White and Regal Black get copper chrome.

The new design Hero is going for, leans towards making it a neo-retro offering. We say this because of the way new Destini 125 looks from the side and the way headlight housing and front apron have been carved. With this radical new styling, there is a sense of newness, which buyers in this segment might appreciate.

New elements

There is a new LED headlight setup with H-shaped LED DRL signature. This is a projector headlight setup, which is first-in-segment and should offer excellent visibility. Hero claims that this new headlight is 3X better than what it used to offer before. Interestingly, the projector inside headlight housing is for the high beam, while low beam is taken care of by a reflector setup.

Front apron gets an H-shaped design appeal too and integrates chrome elements and turn indicators in an interesting way. Front fender is metallic and so are the large side body panels. Hero has tastefully integrated chrome elements in ORVMs, front apron, near floorboard, badges and the rear for some visual bling. Personally, this chrome bling takes the overall appeal of this scooter a little on the feminine side.

The seat is long and top-spec ZX+ trim gets a dual-tone seat cover too. There is a neatly integrated pillion back support, which a lot of users will appreciate. From the rear, I felt like design is a tad convoluting and busy, especially with its split appeal for tail light and turn indicators. Instead, the company could have easily integrated turn indicators near or inside the LED tail lights. Alloy wheels are new and they get a dual-tone finish, for a stylish appearance.

Notably, turn indicators are still halogen, for cost-effectiveness, whereas tail lights are LEDs with an H-shape signature. Another interesting aspect of new Destini 125 is the easy maintenance. We found the oil level dipstick to be conveniently accessible and so was the air box. I am an automobile engineer and I appreciate what Hero MotoCorp has done here. If I owned this machine, I would tend to do the periodic oil changes by myself, establishing a stronger connection with my machine.

Practicality, Features and Ergonomics

New Hero Destini 125 has a large under-seat storage and it even accommodated my full-size track-spec XL-sized helmet. But I couldn’t close the seat while doing so. But it went in, which I can’t say about scooters in this segment. Half-faced helmets should not be an issue at all. For convenience, there is an LED light here.

Floorboard is large and flat, allowing you to carry some larger items. There is a strong hook near the floorboard to hang stuff. Behind the front apron, Destini 125 has a glove box where we can stash a 500ml water bottle along with a smartphone. This is also convenient, as the USB Type-A charging port is very close to this glovebox.

Key is a regular type and it unlocks the boot and fuel filler cap along with ignition at the same place. Speaking of fuel filler caps, it is an external type with Hero MotoCorp’s Destini 125 for that added convenience. The rear pillion backrest also doubles up as a grab rail as well. Hero has improved switchgear on the new Destini 125 and they look very fancy and operate well. Some of these switches are backlit as well.

I am a 6’ tall individual (182 cm) and I found the rider’s triangle to be neutral and comfortable. After riding the scooter around Goa, I didn’t find any fatigue in my shoulders and back. Nor did I find any weird quirks about the overall seating position. Even sitting on the pillion seat was a comfortable experience and the slight step in seat for pillion allows for a comfortable knee angle too.

Where features are concerned, new Hero Destini 125 gets a fully digital reverse-LCD instrument cluster. It was surprisingly legible even with my sunglasses on. It incorporates a crisp font and boasts Bluetooth connectivity with app support for the smartphone. What is appreciated, is the turn-by-turn navigation. There is self-cancelling winkers after 15 seconds, among other notable features.

Powertrain and Riding Dynamics

Hero Destini 125 continues to be powered by a 124.6cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that boasts best-in-segment (125cc family scooter) power figure of 9 bhp at 7,000 RPM and 10.4 Nm of torque at 5,500 RPM. This is a refined engine that promises 59 km/l of mileage (fuel efficiency) and is backed by a switchable i3S stop/start feature.

Where performance is concerned, new Hero Destini 125 offers decent acceleration and picks up pace in a respectable manner. Power delivery is not urged, which is perfectly fine for a practical 125cc family scooter. Destini 125 has 12-inch wheels at both ends and there is a fatter 100-section rear tyre now, for added stability.

New Hero Destini 125 offers great stability and emerges as an agile and peppy scooter for daily use. While turning the scooter on corners, it offers decent confidence. Suspension is cushy and absorbs a great deal of road imperfections. It is not a corner carving track machine. But for intended audience, it is perfectly set up for comfort and practicality. The only fly in the ointment is the braking. Despite having a disc brake and Bybre calipers, new Destini 125 lacked stopping power.

Conclusion

In the limited time we had with new Destini 125, the scooter impressed us a lot with just how friendly it is. The suspension and seat offers excellent comfort. Underseat storage and flat floorboard are very accommodating. The powertrain is smooth and Hero claims 59 km/l of mileage (fuel efficiency). Hero has worked on exceeding features expected in this segment. There is an easy maintenance approach as well.

All these make the new Hero Destini 125 a head-over-heart decision. Something you would need, but not want to buy from your heart. We say this because the scooter is impressive, but not attractive enough to establish an emotional connect. Sure, design is subjective and there will be a large chunk of audience that will consider the new Destini 125 as pretty. Personally, I think Hero MotoCorp could have made the design more subtle to establish a more appealing first impression and make me want to buy this scooter.

While we were riding it around Goa, it did not garner any attention from the general consensus. I did not see a single person who gave this scooter a second look of admiration or stopped to take a picture. That just didn’t happen. We also think Hero should have offered sleeker LED turn indicators and a smart key for a keyless experience. While new Hero Destini 125 does not strike a stylish first impression, it impresses the users with its sheer sensibility and (expected) price-wise competitiveness.