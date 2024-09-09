New Hero Destini 125 Vs Rivals – Activa, Jupiter, Access, Fascino

With new features, exciting colours and sportier styling, new Hero Destini 125 has improved capabilities against rival 125cc scooters

Having firmly established its dominance in the commuter motorcycle segment, Hero MotoCorp is now aiming to improve its fortunes in the scooter segment. Towards that end, the new 2024 Hero Destini 125 has been introduced. Here’s a quick comparison to understand the key differences between Hero Destini 125 vs. Honda Activa 125 vs. TVS Jupiter 125 vs. Suzuki Access 125 vs. Yamaha Fascino 125.

New Hero Destini 125 Vs. Rivals – Performance

Since all five scooters cater to the commuter segment, the overall performance is largely the same. New Hero Destini 125 is equipped with a 124.6 cc, air-cooled, SI engine that delivers 9 bhp and 10.4 Nm. Honda Activa has a 124cc engine that makes 8.19 bhp and 10.4 Nm. TVS Jupiter has a 124.8cc engine that generates 8.04 bhp and 10.5 Nm. Suzuki Access 125 has a 124cc engine that makes 8.7 bhp and 10 Nm.

As is evident, the performance numbers are largely the same. New Destini 125 does have the highest power output, but it is also the heaviest in the list. It has a kerb weight of 115 kg. In comparison, Activa 125 drum variant weighs 110 kg and drum alloy, disc, smart variant weighs 109 kg. TVS Jupiter has a max kerb weight of 109 kg. The most lightweight in the group is Yamaha Fascino at 99 kg and it is the only one with sub 100 kg kerb weight.

New Hero Destini 125 Vs. Rivals – Styling and features

With its neo-retro styling and new colour options, 2024 Hero Destini has the potential to attract new customers. Some of the key highlights include projector LED headlamp, LED DRL, chrome toned accents, mirror print badging of Destini and Bronze element on mirrors. New Destini 125 has a metal body at selective places, chrome bar ends, diamond-cut alloy wheels, a chrome muffler cover and H-shaped signature LED tail lamp.

Honda Activa 125 has LED headlamp, signature LED position lamp, premium chrome stroke on side panel and a commanding tail lamp. TVS Jupiter 125 comes with a stylish headlamp with visor, chrome highlights, premium dual-coloured inner panels, signature front light guides and body-coloured grab rails.

It has diamond-cut alloy wheels, premium 3D emblem and an elegant tail lamp with grab rail reflector. Suzuki Access 125 has LED headlamp, LED position lights, retro seat design and long floorboard area. All four scooters are available with a wide range of attractive colour options. Yamaha Fascino has a neo-retro vibe with attractive colours.

New Hero Destini 125 Vs. Rivals – Equipment list, tech pack

Some of the key highlights of new Hero Destini 125 include a full digital speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity, auto cancel winkers (1st in segment), USB mobile charger, Xsens technology, i3s technology and bank angle sensor. Also available is a boot lamp, longer seat, rear seat backrest, combination lock and glove box with luggage hooks.

Tech kit for Honda Activa 125 includes eSP, idling stop system and silent start with ACG. Activa 125 has a digital meter that shows real-time mileage, average mileage and distance to empty. Only the Activa 125 benefits from the H-smart smart key technology for keyless start and stop.

TVS Jupiter 125 has a semi digital speedometer, patented E-Z centre stand, one touch collapsible bag hook, mobile charger at front and an all-in-one lock. Jupiter 125 also has a pass-by switch and side stand indicator and engine inhibitor. With twin displays on top-spec model, it also gets a colour screen for a host of features.

Suzuki Access 125 has a Bluetooth-enabled digital console, turn-by-turn navigation, side stand interlock, engine start and stop, USB socket and one-push central lock system. Access 125 also comes with a voltage meter that displays the power output of the scooter’s battery.

New Hero Destini 125 Vs. Rivals – Pricing

All four scooters are available at a starting price of around Rs 80,000. Users who want to unlock premium features can choose the top variants. All top variants in the 125cc scooter segment are available in the price range of Rs 87,000 to Rs 90,000, but Fascino’s top-spec variant goes till Rs 95K (Ex-sh).