Hero Destini 125cc BS6 Scooter New TVC – Honda Activa Rival

Hero Destini 125cc BS6 is the most affordable scooter in the segment

While Hero MotoCorp dominates the commuter motorcycle segment, its scooters are yet to achieve the top-selling tag. To boost its performance in scooter segment, the company has consistently launched new products and introduced new features. The latest to join the list is all-new Destini 125 that comes with improved styling and a range of updates.

All-new Destini 125 is being positioned as an effective upgrade option for customers that have the budget for a standard 110 cc scooter. It is claimed that while customers will benefit from the new features, they will not be burdened with additional costs. All-new Destini 125 metal wheel and alloy wheel variants are priced at Rs 65,810 and Rs 68,600, respectively (ex-sh, Delhi).

All-new Destini 125 – New features

The scooter has been updated with features such as new LED guide lamps and XSens smart sensor technology. Talking about the latter, XSens comprises several sensors that improve performance according to riding conditions. These sensors include oxygen sensor, throttle position sensor, crank position sensor, vehicle speed sensor, air pressure sensor, air inlet temperature sensor, engine oil temperature sensor, bank angle sensor and side stand sensor. Below is the new TVC of Hero Destini BS6.

These sensors ensure a range of benefits such as smoother rides, more power and torque, improved engine life, improved rider safety, fast acceleration and improved fuel economy. All-new Destini 125 acceleration and mileage have been improved by 10% and 11%, respectively, as compared to the outgoing model.

Other key features include always headlamp on, chrome accents at the front for a trendy look and feel, premium dual seat, body coloured rear view mirrors, semi-digital instrument console, external fuel filling, mobile charging port & boot light, and combination lock. Safety features include side stand indicator and integrated braking.

Destini 125 is available in a range of attractive colour options such as Noble Red, Candy Blazing Red, Panther Black and Chestnut Bronze. Customers looking for relatively sober colour options can choose Pearl Silver White or Matt Grey Silver.

All-new Destini 125 engine

Powering the scooter is a 124.6 cc air cooled engine that churns out 9 bhp of max power at 7000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of max torque at 5500 rpm. Transmission is a variomatic drive connected to a dry, centrifugal clutch. Rivals of the Destini 125 are Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access, Honda Grazia. In comparison to rivals, it is the cheapest scooter in the segment.

With the updates, Hero MotoCorp will be expecting a boost in sales for Destini 125. In August, Destini 125 was the second bestselling Hero scooter, trailing behind Hero Pleasure. In the top ten list of bestselling scooters, Destini 125 was placed at ninth position with 13,609 units sold in August 2020. It had registered an impressive 39.79% YoY gain, as compared to 9,735 units sold in August last year. Just like other two-wheelers, Destini 125 sales could witness an upswing during the festive season.