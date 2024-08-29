New Hero Destini Scooter Launch Soon – First Official Teaser

All existing Hero scooters have a contemporary profile, which is why there’s scope for a new scooter with a classic design format

Although Hero MotoCorp is a market leader in the commuter motorcycle segment, its scooters are relatively less popular. One of the reasons could be the lack of a truly unique design and styling. A positive change is expected in consumer perceptions with upcoming products such as the new Destini.

New Hero Destini scooter – Official Teaser

As of now, Destini 125 is the top selling scooter from Hero MotoCorp. Last year in August, a new variant, Destini Prime, was launched. It is currently the most affordable Destini model. Hero is now working on the new Destini facelift model that has significant changes to its design and styling.

Latest teaser has revealed a tilt towards retro aesthetics. From the curvy, minimalistic body panelling, it appears that the new Hero Destini facelift is following the design approach used with brands such as Vespa and Lambretta.

Front apron has undergone a major design overhaul, featuring a new lighting setup and curvy layers. Changes are evident across the front fender, headlight, cowl, and rear-view mirrors. We have already seen a new dual-tone Pearl Black colour option for the new Destini.

And there could be more such vibrant colour options for the updated scooter. Moving to the sides, we see a new dual-tone stepped seat that helps achieve a sporty look and feel. Side panels come with smooth surfacing, a signature feature of popular retro scooters. The 3D ‘Destini’ logo on the side panel further enhances the scooter’s dynamic profile.

While the exhaust pipe is the same as the current model, the new Destini gets a new exhaust shield. The pillion backrest has a new design and it could also be functionally relevant with improvements to overall comfort. Alloy wheels are new and it would be better if Hero offers 12-inch units instead of the existing 10-inch wheels.

At the rear, the overhang too gets the retro touch. The bulky tail lamp and indicators seen with the existing model have been replaced with much slimmer units. The external fuel filler cap has transformed from a circular to a square unit.

New Hero Destini 125 – Hardware specs

It is unlikely that there will be any changes to the engine. New Hero Destini 125 will continue using the existing 124.6cc, air cooled, SI engine. It delivers 9 bhp and 10.4 Nm. However, there will be a change in the braking setup, where select variants of the new Destini will get a front disc brake. As of now, all models are equipped with 130 mm front and rear drum brakes. Suspension setup will be the same, telescopic forks at front and unit swing with spring loaded hydraulic damper at rear.

Design sketches have indicated the possibility of a new instrument cluster. It could be a fully digital display instead of the existing digi analogue cluster. New Hero Destini is expected to be launched during the upcoming festive season. It could be offered at a slightly higher pricing. That shouldn’t be a concern since Hero Destini is one of the most affordable 125cc scooters in the country.