New Hero Electric Scooter Eddy Launch Price Rs 72k

Hero Eddy e-scooter is ideally suited for short distance commutes to coffee shops, gymnasiums and across golf courses

Hero Electric, a leading electric two wheeler maker in India, followed by Okinawa Autotech, Ather Energy, Ampere Vehicles, and Pure EV is aware of the shift in customer’s preferences toward electric two wheelers. The continuous rise in fuel prices has added further momentum to this segment and sales charts each month show off the increased demand for electric two wheelers while petrol powered bikes continue to face lower sales.

In view of this increased demand, Hero Electric has introduced the new electric scooter called EDDY. It is presented in two colours of Yellow and Light Blue and is a stylish two wheeler best suited for short distance commutes. It comes in with an array of features, technology and conveniences and does not need any license of registration.

New Hero Electric Scooter Eddy

The new Hero Electric Eddy e-scooter comes in with a host of features. These include Find-my-Bike, e-lock and reverse mode along with follow me headlamps, reverse mode and a larger boot. Hero Eddy offers a pollution free ride. It comes at a time when the general public are showing more impetus to conserving energy and preserving the environment especially where commuting over shorter distances is concerned.

Eddy e-scooter is best suited for such commutes to coffee shops, gymnasiums and across golf courses. It offers a hassle free riding experience while it also ensures rider’s comfort and safety. Price starts from Rs 72,000, ex-sh.

Mr. Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric, said, “We at Hero are thrilled to announce our upcoming product Hero Eddy that will have an overwhelming on-road presence combining smart features and stylish looks. The scooter is designed keeping in mind an individual’s conscious efforts to contribute towards a carbon-free future combined with a hassle-free ride experience. We are confident that Hero Eddy will make for a perfect alternate mobility choice offering comfort and necessity.”

Hero Electric Partners with Mahindra Group

Hero Electric recently ramped up its production facilities in Ludhiana to meet increased demand. The company commands a 35 percent market share and presently has a 600+ dealership network across 325 cities.

Sales through 2021 stood at 46,260 units while the company has entered into an alliance with BattWheelz Mobility, a Gurugram-based start-up with plans to deliver 4,000 electric two-wheelers by FY 2022-23. Hero Electric also recently joined hands with ReadyAssist to train and skill 20,000 mechanics to service and repair electric vehicles in the country.

Hero Electric also entered into an association with State Bank of India to offer instalment facilities to its buyers of electric scooters. The EMI options start off from Rs 251 per Rs 10,000 for 4 years and are offered under SBI Easy Ride Loan. A joint partnership with Mahindra Group and their first joint electric two wheeler was the Optima scooter. The 5 year partnership worth around Rs 150 crores aims to produce 1 million electric vehicles per annum by the end of this year.

The two companies will also jointly develop the supply chain and shared platform and Mahindra Group will manufacture the Optima and NYX e-scooters at its Pithampura plant. Both companies will also work towards electrification of Mahindra’s Peugeot Motorcycle Portfolio.