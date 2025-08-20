New Hero Glamour X vs TVS Raider – Features, Specs, Prices Compared

With multiple segment-first features, the new Hero Glamour X is well-positioned to capture a larger share of the 125-cc motorcycle market

While Hero MotoCorp holds a dominant position in the 100cc motorcycle segment, it has yet to achieve similar success in the 125cc category. Things could change with the all-new Glamour X, positioned as India’s most futuristic 125cc motorcycle. Let’s compare the new Hero Glamour X vs. primary rival TVS Raider to understand how they stack up in terms of features, performance and value.

Segment-first features, tech kit

New Hero Glamour X is India’s first 125cc motorcycle to get cruise control. This is generally seen with premium bikes, but Hero has now set a new standard in the 125cc segment. New Glamour X also comes with 1st-in-segment ride modes of Eco, Road and Power. Another segment-first feature is the panic brake alert, which activates the winker when the user brakes hard. This improves safety, as other road users get a clear message.

New Glamour X is equipped with AERA (Advanced Electronic Ride Assist) with ride-by-wire technology. Another key USP is a 4.2-inch multi-colour fully digital LCD instrument cluster with 60+ functions. It includes Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, adaptive brightness, fuel efficiency and range to empty. Also, call/SMS alerts, gear indicator and advisory, ride mode selection and cruise control indicator. A Type-C USB charging port has also been provided.

In comparison, rival TVS Raider 125 is available with either a reverse LCD display with 85+ features or a TFT console with 99 features. This is based on the variant. Some of the key features include navigation, call management, voice assist, sports updates, weather updates, low fuel alert and on-console notifications. A USB charging port is available and safety is enhanced with a side stand engine cut-off function.

TVS Raider 125 also has riding modes of Eco, Power and Boost. While Glamour X has an all-LED setup, TVS Raider has LED headlamp and tail lamp. Both bikes have kick start in addition to the self-start switch. The kickstart was recently introduced with TVS Raider with the 2025 model and is available with only the base variants.

Performance, specs, pricing

New Hero Glamour X gets power from a 124.7 cc air cooled engine that generates 11.55 PS and 10.4 Nm of torque. In comparison, TVS Raider 125 has a 124.8 cc air & oil cooled engine that generates 11.38 PS and 11.75 Nm of torque. Both bikes have a 5-speed transmission.

Glamour X has 18-inch wheels, as compared to 17-inch units on TVS Raider. Tyre sizes are 80/100 and 100/80 and 80/100 and 100/90, respectively. While telescopic front forks are common for both bikes, the rear suspension is dual rear shock absorbers with Glamour X and a gas-charged monoshock unit with TVS Raider. Drum and disc brake variants are available with both bikes.

New Hero Glamour X is available at a starting price of Rs 89,999 (Drum brake variant). The Glamour X Disc brake variant starts at Rs 99,999. In comparison, TVS Raider 125 base variant with drum brake is available at a starting price of Rs 87,375. The top-spec SX variant is priced at Rs 1,02,665.