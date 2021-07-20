New Hero Glamour Xtec 125cc Launch Price Rs 79k – Gets Bluetooth, Navigation

Glamour Xtec variant packs in visual enhancements as well as functional updates

One of the bestselling Hero motorcycles, Glamour has consistently featured in the list of top ten motorcycles in the country. However, if we consider the premium 125cc segment, Glamour doesn’t quite fit the bill in its current form. Customers looking for a more premium experience in the 125cc space usually go for bikes such as Honda SP 125. This is exactly why Hero feels the need for a more upmarket product.

With the updates, Xtec is priced around Rs 3k-4k higher. Existing Glamour is available in the price range of Rs 73,200 to Rs 78,500. XTEC is priced from Rs Rs 78.900 for the base drum variant and Rs 83,500 for the disc brake variant. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Hero Glamour Xtec styling

Xtec is essentially a feature-rich variant of Glamour. Its sportier styling and new range of features will enable improved competencies vis-à-vis rivals like SP 125. Xtec continues using the same design as the current Glamour model. Visual updates are primarily in the form of new colour options and refreshed graphics.

Glamour Xtec will be offered in three colour options, Techno Black, Grey Blue and Grey Red. Techno Black is an all-black colour theme, which ensures a dominating road presence. It comes with contrasting white graphics, as can be seen on the headlamp cowl, fuel tank, and side panels.

White rim strips are also part of the package. The other two colour options utilize the same basic layout. The only difference is in the colour of graphics used. Grey Blue and Grey Red get blue and red coloured graphics, respectively.

Existing Glamour motorcycle is offered in colour options of Sports Red, Midnight Black, Radiant Red, and Techno Blue. The 100 Million Limited Edition model was also launched earlier this year in March.

Glamour Xtec new features

Talking about functional updates, Glamour Xtec gets a fully digital instrument console. It packs in digital speedometer, tachometer and real-time mileage indicator. The bike also gets gear position indicator. To justify its premium profile, Xtec is also equipped with LED headlight. It also gets first-in-segment Bluetooth connectivity, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Integrated USB Charger along with Side-Stand Engine cut off, Bank Angle Sensor.

Powering Xtec will be the same 124.7 cc engine as is used with Glamour and other 125cc Hero motorcycles. The engine is capable of generating 10.73 hp of max power at 7500 rpm and 10.6 Nm of max torque at 6000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh transmission.

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The new Glamour Xtec brings an ‘X’ factor to the segment, with first-in-class features like LED headlamp and Turn-by-Turn Navigation through Bluetooth connectivity. It has the ideal combination of features that appeal to the youth. The Glamour Xtec caters to customers’ aspirations for Technology, Style and Safety at a much more accessible price.”