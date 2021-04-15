New Hero HF100 Launch Price Rs 49.4k – Cheaper Than Splendor, HF Deluxe

Hero HF 100 motorcycle launched to give Hero MotoCorp an all new entry price point in the competitive two-wheeler market

Commuter segment motorcycles in the 100cc-110cc segment are what make for great volumes. And manufacturers understand this rather well. So, it’s no surprise that Hero MotoCorp now has an even more affordable motorcycle in the popular segment.

This time the brand has introduced a new entry level product, which in simple words is available for just below 50 grands ex-sh price. For the auto manufacturer, Hero HF 100 its their most affordable offering at present. The entry price point product is an entry level HF Deluxe. This gives, Hero MotoCorp a pedestal to compete against the Bajaj CT 100. The latter has a kickstart variant available at a price of Rs 44,890.

In keeping with the opportunities the segment presents, Bajaj Bajaj CT110X was launched as a top-end CT variant earlier today. The competitive nature of the segment means manufacturers are leaving no stone unturned and covering all bases to ensure they have something for everyone.

Hero HF 100 kickstart variant

In keeping costs competitive, HF 100 is a kickstart and drum brake model in basic trim. Its skeletal form sucks to functionality and form over frills. Buyers will have to pick a black bike. Alloy wheels, and handlebar are in black too.

The black grab rail is slimmer. The unit does use the same 97.2cc, air-cooled engine to return 7.91bhp of power, and 8.05Nm of peak torque, paired to a four-speed gearbox. Shared features include telescopic forks, dual shock absorbers, 130mm drum brakes, and 18-inch wheels.

The large scale commuter market has such great potential that it can be tapped into again and again. And each time, there are new buyers. Of course FY21 has been a trying period but that doesn’t undermine the potential of the segment. Hero’s 2nd best selling motorcycle, HF Deluxe is priced from Rs 50,700, ex-Delhi. Hero’s best selling motorcycle is Splendor. It is priced from Rs 62.5k, ex-Delhi.

Segment practicality is enhanced considering such units are workhorses and could very well be a requirement for those who are keen on delivery jobs, among other things. Furthermore, current needs to shield ourselves against the spread of Covid-19 means two-wheelers can be that platform of safe daily commute.

Hero MotoCorp market dominance

Hero MotoCorp already dominates the market in more ways than why. Whether it be their wide range of products, competitive price points and humungous sales volume, Hero has a handle on things. Its dominance will likely take long to be challenged, if at all.

Considering their wide ranging product availability, introducing a new motorcycle as HF 100 is all about tapping into market research that determines what the market wants. Through FY21, Hero MotoCorp was able to improve its market share.