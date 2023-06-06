New Hero Karizma Launch Teaser – Fastest Ride Coming On 14th June

The new 210cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine is likely to generate 25 bhp of power and 25 Nm of torque and equipped with a 6-speed gearbox

Prospect of Hero MotoCorp resurrecting its iconic Karizma brand has enthusiasts jumping in joy. For the OG Karizma had played strings of many Indian hearts. The company recently showcased the upcoming Karizma XMR 210 to dealers. Now, Hero MotoCorp has shared a new teaser on their social media, which announces a new launch on 14th June 2023. It is likely to be of the new Karizma.

2023 Hero Karizma spy shot was leaked earlier. In its new avatar, it is a much sharper and sleeker motorcycle than Xtreme 200S. With the new design and a stronger engine, Karizma might assert dominance in 200-250cc fully faired motorcycle space.

Hero Karizma XMR launch on 14th June

If we compare the upcoming Hero Karizma XMR with the recently showcased Xtreme 200S 4V, there are not a lot of component differences. For starters, conventional telescopic front forks, petal disc brakes, 100/80-17 front and 130/70-17 rear tyres look similar. Alloys look different and so does the rest of the motorcycle.

There seems to be a new frame along with a new subframe. Fairing looks sharper and more aerodynamic. Headlights are sleeker and ORVMs are mounted on fairing. Clip-on handlebars look like they’re slightly higher set for comfort and relatively upright riding position. But it puts the headlight too low in contrast to its handlebars. Suzuki Gixxer SF features a similar design trait as well.

Rear subframe is sleeker too. Hero has mounted pillion footpegs to this subframe. Split seat setup lends a sporty appeal. Exhaust end can is stubbier than Xtreme 200S. The fuel tank is taller and allows riders to grip it between their thighs. Black elements cut down on visual bulk significantly. The sleek body panels add to that effect too.

New Karizma XMR’s get a liquid-cooled beating heart

This is the first Hero MotoCorp motorcycle to feature a liquid-cooled setup. Even the larger 420-450cc engine co-developed with Harley-Davidson is air and oil-cooled. Rumour mill suggests a new 6-speed gearbox that should aid high-speed highway cruising and fuel efficiency with a top-gear in overdrive ratio.

The new engine is highly likely to displace 210cc as denoted by the 210 in Hero’s trademark. Performance figures might be around 25 bhp and 25 Nm of torque. This would be a sweet spot to rival the likes of Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and Bajaj Pulsar RS200. We hope the same engine is equipped with Xpulse in the future. Off-road ability and high-speed highway cruising will get a solid boost.

A fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, ABS modes, instant fuel economy, LED lighting, hazard light are highly likely features. Considering that Hero is skimping on USD front forks, pricing will be aggressive, which will be a key strength for Karizma XMR 210. Prices could be in the Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 1.8 lakh range.