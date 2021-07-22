New Hero Maestro Edge 125 Launched – LED Headlamp, Bluetooth, Digital Speedo

Hero MotoCorp offers updated Maestro Edge 125 at a starting price of Rs 72,250 and goes up against TVS Ntorq 125

Hero MotoCorp first launched its premier scooter brand Maestro in India back in 2015 along with the Duet. While the latter has been discontinued since April last year, the Maestro Edge brand continues to be a strong seller for the two-wheeler company. The scooter is sold in two engine configurations- 110cc and 125cc.

The latter made its debut in February 2020. The largest two-wheeler manufacturer has now updated the 125cc iteration of Maestro Edge. It comes with mild cosmetic updates which includes new body graphics and colour options. It also gets new features.

Updated Styling

Overall design is retained as it gets the same design from the current model. There are subtle feature upgrades such LED headlight, a sportier front apron and sporty colour combo which make the scooter look more attractive.

It will continue to feature 12-inch black alloy wheels and a textured single-piece seat. In terms of features it gets first-in-segment projector LED Headlamp, fully digital speedometer, Bluetooth connectivity with call alerts and turn-by-turn navigation, Hero Connect and new sharper design features.

Available in exciting new colors at Hero MotoCorp customer touch-points across the country, the Maestro Edge 125 is attractively priced at Rs. 72,250/- (Drum variant), Rs. 76,500/- (Disc variant) and Rs. 79,750 (Connected variant). All prices are Ex-Showroom, Delhi.

Specifications & Features

There would be no changes in terms of its specifications. It will be powered by a 124cc single-cylinder air-cooled motor that is capable of producing 9 bhp at 7,000rpm and peak torque of 10.4 Nm at 5,500rpm.

This unit is paired with a V-Matic CVT gearbox. In terms of hardware, suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks upfront and a mono-shock at rear. Braking is carried out by drum brakes at both ends as standard with an option for a disc brake at front.

Other features on offer include an external fuel filler cap, under-seat USB charging, Hero’s Integrated Braking System and i3s engine start/stop system. Maestro Edge 125 is offered in three trims- standard, front disc and Stealth Black, the last one being an additional colour variant with a front disc. The scooter is offered in six standard colour options including Pearl Fadeless White, Matte Red, Matte Vernier Grey, Matte Techno Blue, Matte Brown, and Prismatic Purple.

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Maestro Edge 125 has been a key player in the 125cc scooter segment. In this latest avatar, we have sharpened its ‘Edge’ further with LED Projector headlamp, Digital Speedometer, Turn-by-Turn Navigation and Bluetooth connectivity. This scooter has it all. These upgrades are part of our overall portfolio push to provide more technology and features to our customers.”