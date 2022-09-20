New Hero Maestro Xoom Scooter Spied – Honda Activa Rival

While Hero leads in motorcycle segment, its scooter portfolio doesn’t have any segment bestsellers like Honda Activa or TVS Jupiter

Apart from Hero MotoCorp, other two-wheeler manufacturers have also launched products to take on Activa. However, sales numbers indicate that Activa continues to dominate. In August 2022, Activa had close to 50% market share among the top 10 scooters in the month.

In case of Hero MotoCorp, it’s 110cc scooters like Pleasure and Maestro Edge 110 are way behind Activa. While Pleasure was at sixth spot in August, Maestro Edge did not even make it in top ten. In an attempt to fix this gap, Hero will soon launch a new 110cc scooter named Maestro Xoom. The new name has already been registered by the company, with trademark approval received earlier this year in June.

New Hero Maestro Xoom Scooter Spied

With the Maestro prefix, it would be safe to assume that the new scooter will have most of the features currently offered with Maestro Edge scooter. Maestro Xoom will not stop at that; instead, it will come with an additional set of features to emerge as a more capable rival to Honda Activa. Hero’s new scooter was showcased at a dealer event and only limited information is available as of now.

One of the key upgrades for Hero Maestro Xoom is a full digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. Users should be able to pair their smartphones to access phone functions like calls, SMS, music, etc. Things like ride analytics and remote functions may also be available. Hero’s current breed of 110cc scooters like Pleasure and Maestro Edge 110cc are equipped with a semi-digital instrument console. Latest spy shots of the new Hero Maestro XOOM are credited to X Automobile.

Hero Maestro Xoom can be more economical, as it will have the company’s proprietary i3S technology. i3S can sense when the engine is idling, for example, at a traffic signal. In such situations, it automatically shuts down the engine. The scooter restarts on its own when the clutch is engaged by the rider. i3S is primarily designed to save fuel. It can be activated via a dedicated switch on the handlebar. Users can keep it switched off if they like.

Other key differentiating factors for Hero Maestro Xoom include cornering headlamp and 12-inch alloy wheels at front and rear. Existing Maestro Edge has 12-inch front and 10-inch rear wheels. Visually, the silhouette looks familiar to Maestro Edge 110cc. However, Maestro Xoom has a completely refreshed front fascia with Apron-mounted X-styled headlamp. Rear tail lamp also gets the ‘X’ treatment.

Hero Maestro Xoom performance

Hero is unlikely to make any performance tweaks to Maestro Xoom, as the current motor doesn’t seem lacking in performance. The 110.9 cc, air cooled motor onboard Maestro Edge generates 8 hp of max power at 7,250 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm. It is mated to a variomatic drive.

Hero Maestro Xoom is likely to be positioned above existing Maestro Edge 110cc, thereby commanding a slightly premium pricing. Hero Maestro Edge 110cc is available at Rs 66,820 (drum) and Rs 73,498 (disc variant).