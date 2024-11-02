New Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler Variant Design Leaked – Debut At EICMA?

With multiple new design elements and rugged attributes, new Hero Mavrick 440 Scrambler variant is likely to debut at EICMA 2024

Hero MotoCorp has a busy schedule around EICMA Show 2024. The company is set to showcase 4 new products at the grand event. Speculations suggested Karizma 250, Xtreme 250R, Xpulse 210 and a new variant of Vida electric scooter. Hero MotoCorp’s social media handles have teased a new variant or a new model based on Mavrick 440 (not confirmed) debuting at EICMA 2024.

Now, we have got our hands on a leaked patent design of a new Hero MotoCorp motorcycle. From the looks of it, Hero MotoCorp is carving out a Scrambler-ish version of Mavrick 440 and it is aimed at appealing to the rising interest among motorcycle enthusiasts looking for an off-road flavour. Is this the new variant debuting at EICMA 2024? Possibilities are strong.

Mavrick 440 Scrambler Variant

Hero and Harley-Davidson partnership have high sales expectations from their co-developed 440 platform. However, sales are still in the favour of Royal Enfield camp consisting of Himalayan 450 and Guerrilla 450. While Hero’s Xpulse 440 is still a long time into development, the company seems to be bridging the gap with a Scrambler variant of Mavrick 440.

Where design is concerned, Hero’s new Mavrick 440 Scrambler variant is a much more appealing proposition than the vanilla bike it is based on. There are many new design elements with the new motorcycle successfully lending a much more rugged and macho look that target audience will probably appreciate.

For starters, we get a new fly screen and fork gaiters transforming the design. It has to be noted that this motorcycle is still sprung by RSU telescopic front forks and not USDs like its Harley-Davidson sibling. The new handlebar comes with a cross brace and we can also see a new alloy wheel design and could get dual-tone effect too.

Fuel tank is carried over, but tank shrouds get a new pattern for a rugged vibe. Even the side body panels are new with this variant. Seat on Mavrick 440 Scrambler variant looks broader and flatter. Also, there is a new grab rail and tail section with turn indicators flanking the tail light. If you’re going for a tail-tidy approach, this new execution should be a lot friendlier.

Rugged Elements!

Leaving aesthetics aside, there seems to be real ruggedness with Mavrick 440 Scrambler variant. There is a new and beefy guard with this motorcycle adding a lot of character and protection. Speaking of protection, there is a bash plate as well, that could be made out of metal.

While not seen in these leaked design patents, we hope there are dual-sport tyres to finish off the rugged looks. There will be an increase in weight and price with this new motorcycle. Engine is likely to be the same, a 440cc single-cylinder oil-cooled motor with 27 bhp and 36 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.