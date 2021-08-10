New Hero MotoCorp Electric Scooter Officially Teased – Bajaj Chetak Rival

During the event, it was confirmed that Hero MotoCorp is currently working on a number of electric vehicles

There have been a lot of conjectures regarding the development of electric two-wheelers from Hero MotorCorp. Right from its launch timeline to its prospective range of products, everything has been ambiguous up until now. The company hasn’t even decided on a brand name for its dedicated electric vehicle (EV) vertical as of now.

As already revealed, it cannot use the brand ‘Hero’ for its EV lineup since this right has been held by Hero Electric, a separate EV manufacturing entity. Amidst all uncertainties, images of what is supposed to be the first electric scooter from the two-wheeler giant have gone viral on the internet.

A pre-production prototype of the upcoming electric scooter from Hero MotoCorp has been teased during the company’s 10th anniversary celebration live stream recently. While the company refrained from divulging any specific details regarding the product, the teaser image does give us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming e-scooter. The scooter shown in the image is an uncamouflaged prototype wearing a white paint scheme.

Styling of e-scooter

For starters, the scooter appears to stand on 12-inch front and 10-inch rear black alloy wheels which look sporty. The rear wheel also doesn’t feature a hub-mounted motor. The scooter also misses out on double-sided swingarms as found on Gogoro electric scooters patented in India a few months ago.

Interestingly, as opposed to earlier notions, the upcoming electric scooter from Hero doesn’t share any major styling elements with the two-wheelers from the Taiwanese manufacturer. Therefore, it indicates that this scooter might be indigenously developed by the bikemaker. In fact, the design is very different from the electrified version of Maestro Edge whose testing prototype had been spotted on a couple of occasions earlier.

The blacked-out embellishments on the handlebar, side and rear fenders and floorboard give the scooter a sporty appeal. Other notable design highlights include curvy bodywork, a shoot flyscreen and a lengthy split-seat. The detachable pillion seat suggests this e-scooter could also be offered for last-mile business purposes.

More Details

During the event, Dr. Pawan Munjal, chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said that the upcoming electric scooter will be officially revealed soon. He further went on to reveal that the company is currently working on multiple other products, including ones with the battery swapping tech from Gogoro, something that was revealed earlier this year in April. The electric scooter shown in the image above is speculated to be the one to be offered with a fast-charging option.

Upon launch, it will rival the likes of Ola Electric, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube and many more. Electric scooter sales are on the rise in India, thanks to reduction in prices and increase in fuel prices.