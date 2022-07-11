New Hero Passion XTEC Official TVC Released – LED Headlight In Focus

Hero Passion ‘XTEC’ gets a digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity and also features an LED headlamp

Hero MotoCorp has expanded the Passion lineup, which currently consists of the Pro Disc and Drum variants to now include the Passion XTEC. Hero Passion XTEC is offered in two variants priced at Rs 74,590 Drum and Rs 78,990 Disc. All prices are ex-sh.

Apart from the new Passion XTEC, the company’s XTEC range also includes models such as Splendor+ XTec, Glamour 125 XTec, Pleasure+ 110 XTec and Destini 125 XTec, each of which have received outstanding demand among buyers in the country. Hero MotoCorp has now released a new official TVC of their Passion XTEC with LED headlight.

Hero Passion XTEC – Advanced Connected Features

Hero Splendor XTEC gets some styling changes over the standard variant. It sports a restyled headlamp design with an LED unit as against a halogen unit seen on the standard model with integrated H shaped LED DRLs. The company claims that this new LED headlamp unit offers best-in-segment brightness with a 12 percent longer beam as compared to a normal halogen unit. This is also the highlight of the new TVC.

Features also include a sleek headlamp cowl and front visor along with distinctive body graphics. It also gets a fully digital Blue backlit instrument cluster, with readouts of real time mileage indicator, low fuel indicator and service reminder. Take a look at the official TVC of the new Hero Passion XTEC below.

It gets Bluetooth enabled smartphone connectivity with SMS and call alerts, USB charging port, chrome finished 3D branding and rim tape on fuel tank for enhanced premium appeal. For added rider safety, the company has included a side stand visual indicator and side stand engine cut off switch while the Passion XTEC is also offered with the option of disc brake and Combi Braking System (CBS) allowing for better handling.

Hero Passion XTEC – Engine Specs

Hero Passion XTEC borrows its engine lineup from the Passion Pro. This 113cc, air cooled, single cylinder engine offers 9.12 hp power at 7,500 rpm and 9.79 Nm torque at 5,000 rpm mated to a 6 speed gearbox. For improved fuel efficiency, i3S (idle start stop system) is also on offer.

Braking is via 130mm drum brakes on both wheels while there is also the option of a 240mm disc brake on front wheels. Positioned on the same diamond frame, the Hero Passion XTEC receives 30mm telescopic forks in the front and dual shocks at the rear and rides on 18 inch alloy wheels fitted with 80/100 tyres.

Hero MotoCorp is offering a 5 years standard warranty with the Passion XTEC which is one of the best in its segment. It enters a segment wherein it will compete against the likes of TVS Radeon, Bajaj Platina 110, Honda Livo and TVS Star City Plus. Apart from these rivals the Passion XTEC will also have to contend with Hero’s own line-up in the form of Splendor XTEC.