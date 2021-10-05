New Hero Pleasure Plus XTEC, Maestro Launch Soon – First Official Teaser

The 125cc iteration of Hero Maestro Edge is currently offered at a price range of Rs 74,000 and Rs 83,000 (ex-showroom)

Just ahead of the start of festive season 2021, Hero MotoCorp is getting ready to launch an array of new and updated products in India. This includes models like Xpulse 200 4V, Pleasure Plus Xtec and Xtreme 200 4V. Ahead of their launch, Hero MotoCorp has now shared official launch teaser video of the new Pleasure Plus XTEC.

Apart from this, the largest two-wheeler brand in the world is also planning to launch an updated version of Maestro Edge 125 which gets the company’s in-built telematics Hero Connect. This functionality is expected to be offered as a standard company-fitted feature in the models mentioned above.

Addition of Hero Connect

Currently, Hero offers Hero Connect as an official accessory in models such as Destini 125, Pleasure Plus, Pleasure Plus Platinum Edition, Xpulse 200 and Xtreme 160R at a price of Rs 4,999. Now, this creature comfort will also be extended to the Maestro Edge lineup as an optional kit.

Hero Connect offers a wide range of smart features such as vehicle last location, onboard navigation, trip analysis, topple alert, live tracking, speed alert, geo-fencing and more. These new internet-connected features will help owners to track their vehicle better, resulting in an ease of ownership experience. Below is the new teaser video of the Pleasure Plus XTEC.

From the latest spy shots, the scooter doesn’t appear to get any visual changes and is also unlikely to receive any changes underneath its skin. The prototype seen in these images is wrapped around a Prismatic Yellow paint scheme with shades of black colour on side panels and front apron.

Specs & Features on offer

In terms of dimensions, Maestro Edge 125 measures 1,843mm in length, 718mm in width and 1,139mm in height. Wheelbase of the scooter measures 1,261mm while it offers a ground clearance of 155mm. It weighs 111 kilos and offers a fuel tank capacity of 5 litres. Maestro Edge is also offered with a plethora of colour options some of which include funky decals and body graphics.

Coming to specifications, it is powered by a 124.6cc single-cylinder air-cooled unit which kicks out 9 bhp at 7,000rpm and peak torque of 10.4Nm at 5,500rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a CVT gearbox. The scooter is suspended on telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock at rear.

Braking hardware comprises drum brakes on both ends as standard with the option of a front disc. The braking system is equipped with Hero’s Integrated Braking System which is essentially a CBS. Other features on offer include a full-LED headlamp, optional USB charger and a fully digital instrument console compatible with Bluetooth connectivity.