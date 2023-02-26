New Hero Rally Motorcycle Debuts – Underpin Xpulse 420cc? (Himalayan Rival)

Hero’s new rally bike is distinguishable with its new liquid cooled engine, different chassis and longer wheelbase

At the ongoing INRSC (Indian National Rally Sprint Championship) in Bengaluru, Hero MotoCorp team is racing an entirely new machine. The new bike is in addition to the race-spec XPulse 200 4V Rally, that is also participating in the event.

Hero has two of its racers riding the new rally bike, whereas 3 racers are using the race-spec XPulse 200 4V Rally. Clearly, this event is being used as a testbed to evaluate the overall potential of the new rally bike. Hat tip to Dna Rods for sharing the update.

New Hero Rally Bike At INRSC

Hero’s new rally bike has participated in Group A category, which is for 400cc and above capacity bikes. This largely confirms Hero’s plans for the future. It is not surprising, as there’s significant growth in the middleweight segment. It is no longer a niche market space, rather, it is going more and more mainstream with time. The younger generation rising in affluence, coupled with a wide network of newly minted roads, has resulted in significant demand for big bikes.

Hero’s new 400cc or above capacity rally bike will underpin the company’s upcoming ADV. The latter will rival the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan, KTM 390 ADV, etc. Hero’s new 400cc-450cc platform will spawn other products as well such as a dual-sport bike and Xtreme sports bike. Hero’s 400cc bikes could be a strong challenger to Royal Enfield, as Hero has capabilities to match RE’s primary USPs such as performance and affordability.

Rumours suggest that the engine will be of 420cc capacity and is likely to be called Xpulse 420cc upon launch next year. Some of the key highlights of Hero’s new 400cc rally bike include a flat headlamp casing with LED light, flat handlebar with brace pad, knuckle guards, raised front fender, fortified front forks, wire-spoke wheels, knobby off-road tyres, compact fuel tank, slim seat design and underseat exhaust.

At rear, the bike has monoshock suspension. This bike will be a bit challenging for smaller riders due to its tall seat height. It explains the extra-long side stand that the bike utilizes. Hero’s 400cc rally bike has disc brakes at both ends.

Hero new 420cc bike performance, specs

Hero’s new 420cc middleweight bike’s performance numbers will be close to that of its rivals. For example, upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is expected to deliver around 35 bhp and 40 Nm. Hero will be looking to launch its 400cc range as soon as possible. Test mules have been spotted earlier at multiple locations.

Hero’s rally bikes have proved their mettle across various national and international events. For example, Hero’s motorsport team recently registered its best ever performance at Dakar 2023. Achievements include two stage wins, a top-10 overall finish and a stage podium. Just like its race-ready 200cc platform, Hero’s new 420cc bikes are expected to deliver an exhilarating performance. It will be a lot more fun, as there will be more power and torque and possibly a range of new hi-tech features.