New Hero Splendor Xtec Vs Old Splendor – Compared Side By Side

Hero Splendor Plus Xtec will be offered with a first-in-class digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity

Hero Splendor Plus is the spiritual successor to the legendary Hero Honda CD 100 which was revolutionary when it was launched in India. It was the first motorcycle to offer a 4-stroke modern engine with Japanese engineering and reliability. Its mantle was taken up by Splendor which is to date the most popular commuter motorcycle in India.

Hero has made necessary changes to Splendor, keeping it relevant to the competition. It received the BS6 update in 2020 and recently it has been given a feature bump in the form of Splendor Plus Xtec. It means that it now gets Hero’s Xtec connectivity suite with a fully digital instrument cluster.

2022 Hero Splendor Plus Xtec

This system offers smartphone connectivity via Hero’s proprietary app which will indicate alerts for calls and messages. It also gets a service reminder indication, a side-stand indicator, a low fuel indicator and also a Real Time Mileage Indicator (RTMI). The Xtec system replaces the old analog instrument cluster.

Other changes include a USB charging port, letting users charge their mobile phones on the go. It also gets an LED DRL on headlamp cowl which is offset from centre to house the Splendor Plus badging which looks kinda neat. In the video below by Unseen Auto, the old Hero Splendor and the new Splendor XTEC have been compared side by side. Price difference between the two is only Rs 1,200.

New Pearl White colour

Design of Splendor Plus remains identical which looks good for the segment. The motorcycle comes in four new colours, Sparkling Beta Blue, Canvas Black, Tornado Grey and Pearl White. When we covered the launch of Hero Splendor Plus Xtec, pictures of Pearl White colour were not yet revealed. And now that some pictures and videos have surfaced on the internet.

The white paint scheme is found on the front mudguard, headlamp cowl, fuel tank and side panels. The white colour is nicely complemented by dark teal blue colour accents on the body panels. Overall, the motorcycle looks the best with this colour scheme.

Specs and Pricing

Hero has retained the same engine on the new bike which displaces 97.2 cc generating 7.9 bhp and 8.05 Nm. This fuel-efficient engine is mated to a 4-speed gearbox. It gets a mono-shock suspension at the rear and a conventional telescopic suspension at the front. It gets drum brakes at both front and rear wheels.

Splendor Plus Xtec is priced at Rs. 72,900 (ex-sh) which is around Rs. 1,200 more expensive than the Matt Shield Gold model. It comes with a 100 cc engine but is priced like a 110 cc motorcycle. For the extra money, Hero also offers extra features. For more budget-conscious buyers, Hero offers the HF Deluxe priced at Rs. 52,500 (ex-sh). Splendor Plus has always been a stupendous value for the money. With the Xtec system, Hero has taken the value quotient of the Splendor Plus even higher.