New Hero Street Fighter Teased – Debuts Tomorrow

Hero MotoCorp, world’s largest motorcycle manufacturer by volume, is increasing its global footprint while expanding its premium portfolio in the domestic market. Upcoming EICMA Show 2025 in Milan, Italy, will prove to be a grand stage for the brand to showcase its future products.

One of these future products has been teased by Hero MotoCorp in the form of a stylish and tech-savvy street fighter. It will make its official debut tomorrow on 4th November, 2025, at EICMA Show 2025. This teaser gives us quite a lot of insights as to what we can expect. Let’s take a closer look.

New Hero Street Fighter Teased

Currently, Hero MotoCorp has an extensive range of street fighters in the Indian market under the Xtreme nameplate. The lineup starts from Xtreme 125R, followed by Xtreme 160R and then the flagship streetfighter, Xtreme 250R. It has to be noted that 2026 Xtreme 160R has been revealed to dealer partners and is expected to launch in India soon.

An entirely new product has now been teased by the brand, which will make a grand debut tomorrow, on 4th November at the EICMA Show. This is a new street fighter motorcycle which is likely to fall in the Xtreme family. It has a unique outward pointing tank shrouds, which is different than inward pointing shrouds seen on Xtreme 250R and upcoming 2026 Xtreme 160R.

The chiseled fuel tank looks muscular with these shrouds and further adding muscle are chunky USD telescopic front forks and a robotic face. We can also see a large circular (not petal) disc brake setup with what looks like a twin piston calliper. We can see a hint of a trellis frame as well, which is different from what we saw on Xtreme 250R.

Xtreme 160R Liquid-Cooled or Xtreme 210?

What we can see from these teasers is that this new Hero street fighter will come equipped with a liquid-cooled engine. The engine in this teaser shows oil channels leading up to its dual overhead cam setup. One can also spot a large radiator at the front, which will have active cooling to radiate heat from this engine.

This only suggests two possibilities. One is an Xtreme 210 which packs the same 210cc liquid-cooled engine that does duty in Karizma XMR 210 and Xpulse 210. This Xtreme 210 will be positioned above the air-cooled Xtreme 160R and below Xtreme 250R. The second possibility is a liquid-cooled Xtreme 160R.

Hero MotoCorp has developed a new liquid-cooled 156cc engine which we experienced in Xoom 160 maxi-scooter. As of now, only the Xoom 160 with limited sales potential gets this brand new engine and the company might explore more possibilities with this platform. Think Yamaha MT-15 rival, but with Hero MotoCorp’s aggressive pricing strategy.

Also read – Hero Vida Ubex electric motorcycle teased